DJI Avata leak displays a strangely design than Mini 3 Pro

The Avata is supposed to be an FPV drone.

Recent rumours said DJI Avata’s launch was delayed from July.

The speculated DJI Avata drone has been seen in a new leaked shot, providing a better look at the interior flying camera and assuaging previous concerns about launch delays.

The snapshot below, which was uploaded on Twitter by habitual DJI leaker , is the first time we’ve seen the FPV (first-person view) drone in the wild, and reveals a significantly different design from the drone king’s current models.

In contrast to DJI’s existing Mavic, Air Mini, and FPV models, the small DJI Avata includes guarded propellers that will let it to fly securely near people and in limited locations. This implies that, like the new Snap Pixy, it might be great for recording aerial films for social media.

Not that the DJI Avata and Snap Pixy are direct competition. The Avata is supposed to be an FPV drone, meaning it’ll be operated using a headset rather than a phone.

DJI’s indoor-friendly drone looks like its Mini series, so it should feature a better camera than the Pixy and DJI’s software smarts. These may include RockSteady 2.0 and HorizonSteady from the DJI Action 2 action cam.

New leaked picture purports to show that the Avata will only have a single-axis gimbal. Other DJI drones feature three-axis gimbals to assure smooth, steady aerial video, but that’s less ideal for ‘cinewhoop’ drones meant for fast-paced inside filming.

Recent speculations stated the DJI Avata’s debut date had been pushed back from July, but a fresh leaked picture reveals it’s still on schedule.

