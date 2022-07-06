ECC approves 3G/4G spectrum auction committee

PTML/Ufone received 29 MHz in the 1800 MHz band for 15 years.

Tuesday, Pakistan’s government approved a committee to oversee NGMS spectrum auctions.

Mobile operators won 30 MHz in 1900/2100, 29 MHz in 1800, and 10 MHz in 850.

PTML/Ufone received 29 MHz in the 1800 MHz band for 15 years.

The ECC has given its approval to the constitution of a committee that would oversee spectrum auctions for 3G and 4G services. The Pakistani government approved the Auction Advisory Committee on Tuesday to manage NGMS spectrum auctions.

Pakistan’s government approved the Auction Advisory Committee on Tuesday to monitor spectrum auctions for next-generation mobile services (NGMS).

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved the MoITT’s summary on the Auction Advisory Committee. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail presided.

The Finance Minister will head the committee. Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division, Federal Minister for Power, Federal Minister for Commerce, Secretary Finance Division, Secretary MoITT, Secretary Law & Justice Division, PTA Chairman, Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) Executive Director, GHQ representative, Director-General Tech—ISI, Member Legal MolTT, and Member Telecom MolTT (Committee Secretary).

The MoITT summary stated that spectrum auctions for Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) in Pakistan were held in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2021. Cellular mobile operators were auctioned 30 MHz in 1900/2100 MHz band, 29 MHz in 1800 MHz band, and 10 MHz in 850 MHz band.

In October 2020, the Federal Government formed an Advisory Committee on “Releasing Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) Spectrum in Pakistan for Improving Mobile Broadband Services Amid COV1D-19.” In March 2021, AJ&K and GB representatives were added to the committee.

The Ministry of IT & Telecommunication published the Policy Directive on 4 August 2021 after the federal cabinet confirmed the ECC’s policy proposals. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) conducted the spectrum auction in September 2021 with help from Frontier Economics. Pak Telecom Mobile Limited (PTML/Ufone) obtained 29 MHz in the 1800 MHz band for 15 years.

Previous spectrum auctions also In front of prime minister/cabinet-appointed Advisory Committee. In a similar vein, it proposed the following composition and ToRs for an Advisory Committee:

Examine the market assessment report, spectrum demand and supply, and PTA’s recommendations for Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) in Pakistan. Examine and approve federal policy directives for Pakistan’s NGMS spectrum release. Oversee the PTA’s spectrum auction/release. Advertisement

