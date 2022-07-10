Elon Musk ends $44 billion Twitter deal

Elon Musk, has decided to back out of the $44 billion.

Musk says the company didn’t do enough to address his concerns about fake and spam accounts.

Elon Musk, has decided to back out of the $44 billion.

There is a special clause in the multi-billion dollar deal.

Advertisement

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has decided to back out of the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. He says the company didn’t do enough to address his concerns about fake and spam accounts on the microblogging site.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Musk’s lawyers said that Twitter did not respond to a series of requests for detailed information on such accounts, which is important for improving the company’s business performance.

The filing said that Twitter often ignored Musk’s requests for the information and sometimes turned them down without giving any reason.

In the filing, Twitter was also accused of breaking multiple parts of the Merger Agreement and of making false and misleading claims to get Musk to buy Twitter.

Musk said that he was ending the $44 billion deal, but Twitter has not said anything official about it. But Bret Taylor, who is the Chairman of Twitter, has said that the company will sue him.

There is a special clause in the multi-billion dollar deal that says Elon Musk will have to pay Twitter $1 billion if he doesn’t follow the Merger Agreement.

Advertisement

Also Read Elon Musk makes fun of Joe Biden for making yet another mistake Elon Musk mocked Joe Biden for reading out instructions on his teleprompter...