Edition: English
  • Elon Musk had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, a co-founder of Google
Elon Musk name on first in list of Top-earning CEOs of 2021 (credits:google)

  • Google co-founder Sergey Brin filed for divorce after discovering that his wife had cheated on him with Elon Musk.
  • Before Musk’s brief relationship with Nicole Shanahan last year, the two computer titans were close friends.
  • According to Musk, he used to routinely crash at Brin’s house in Silicon Valley.
According to a shocking allegation published on Sunday, Google co-founder Sergey Brin filed for divorce after discovering that his wife had cheated on him with Elon Musk, whose electric-car business, Tesla, Brin had supported during the 2008 financial crisis.

Before Musk’s brief relationship with Nicole Shanahan last year, the two computer titans were close friends. According to Musk, he used to routinely crash at Brin’s house in Silicon Valley.

At the time of the affair in December, Brin and Shanahan were divorced but still cohabitating, a person close to her told the Journal.

Using the justification of “irreconcilable differences,” Brin, who is worth $95 billion, filed for divorce in January.

People with knowledge of the situation told the Journal that the action was taken a few weeks after he learned that Musk and Shanahan had been dating.

According to the Journal, a lawyer for Brin declined to comment.

According to the Journal, neither Musk nor a representative for Shanahan, who heads a foundation dedicated to reproductive rights, responded to calls for comment.

