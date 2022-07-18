Elon Musk vs. Twitter Saga has taken another twist

Elon Musk’s lawyers are preparing to deny Twitter’s request for a fast-track trial.

Elon Musk backed out of the $44 billion Twitter deal last week, prompting the social media giant to sue the Tesla CEO. Musk is now preparing to deny Twitter’s request for a fast-track trial.

Musk’s lawyers have submitted documents with the Delaware Chancery Court accusing Twitter of making an “unjustifiable request” for an expedited trial after turning a hasty merger into a two-month trial.

Twitter, on the other hand, has requested that the trial begins in September because the merger agreement is slated to expire on October 25. Elon Musk, for those who are unaware, backed out of the arrangement, arguing that Twitter misled about its false and spam accounts.

In response to Twitter’s trial request, he stated, “Twitter’s sudden request for warp speed after two months of foot dragging and obfuscation is its latest tactic to shroud the truth about spam accounts long enough to railroad defendants into closing.”

The CEO’s lawyers said that the debate over spam accounts is important to Twitter’s worth and that determining an actual figure would take a long time because it is an expert-intensive operation. As a result, the lawyers have asked for the trial to be moved to February 2023.

