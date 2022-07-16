Facebook will soon allow creation of several profiles on a single account

Facebook is testing a new feature that allows you to create several profiles on the same account.

This will allow you to build separate profiles for business, family, friends, and other purposes.

Facebook is currently testing the feature with a limited number of insiders.

Advertisement

Facebook currently only allows you to create one profile per account, although this may change in a future update. The social media behemoth is currently testing a new feature that will allow users to create several profiles on the same account.

The purpose of this new feature is to allow users to create distinct profiles based on the groups with which they choose to communicate. This will allow you to build separate profiles for business, family, friends, and other purposes, ensuring that you can quickly and without interruptions access the relevant groups based on your profile.

According to Facebook, the new tool is intended to “help people customize their experience based on their interests and relationships.” The social network is presently testing the function with insiders, and it allows you to create up to five accounts on a single account, which should be sufficient for the majority of users.

You can have multiple usernames and profile information on each profile, but Facebook recommends using your real name on your primary one to minimize problems. Facebook has announced that all profiles on an account would be subject to the same business regulations to prevent any misunderstandings.

Also Read WhatsApp Desktop is Obtaining Quick Replies The beta version of WhatsApp Desktop will soon include notifications for quick...

However, your auxiliary profiles will lack the privileges of your primary profile. You can only create and merge pages on your main profile, for example. Other features may also be restricted to the primary profile, although the specifics are unknown.

Advertisement

As previously said, Facebook is still testing the tool with a limited number of users, so it is not available to everyone. Uncertain as to when the feature will emerge from testing, but once it does, it should be made available to a much larger audience.