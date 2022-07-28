Firefox upgrade encourages MacBook Pro owners to ditch Safari

The latest version of Firefox for macOS and Windows is out.

Funimation and Dailymotion support picture-in-picture subtitles.

The 120Hz Firefox update makes pages less blurry.

The latest version of the Firefox web browser is now available for macOS and Windows users, bringing some minor but welcome quality-of-life enhancements such as 120Hz refresh rate support.

Those of you who use the best web browsers available on a laptop like the MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) or have a monitor with a VRR of 120Hz or higher can now enjoy smoother scrolling while browsing the web.

The 120Hz Firefox update (opens in new tab) makes pages less blurry as you scroll, allowing you to more easily skim through content to find the nugget of information or link you’re looking for.

Finding what you’re looking for in PDFs is also becoming easier. It will now highlight parts of a PDF that need to be filled in, making it easier to finish your digital documents.

Accessibility has been improved. Picture-in-picture makes it easier to minimize or magnify subtitled text when watching a video. Funimation and Dailymotion support picture-in-picture subtitles.

Windows’ ‘Make text bigger’ setting now modifies all text in Firefox, not just system font sizes. Firefox will be pinned to the taskbar on Windows 10 and Windows 11 during installation.

You can reach the Tabs toolbar with the keyboard. Ctrl/Cmd+L opens the address bar; Tab and Shift+Tab navigate the toolbar. Once you find the proper group, the left and right arrow keys let you navigate its buttons.

