First-ever Sand Battery Developed by Finnish Engineers

  • Finnish engineers have developed the world’s first completely functional “sand battery”.
  • The battery has the ability to store green power for several months.
  • It is heated up using low-grade sand by utilizing inexpensive electricity generated by solar or wind power.
Climate change, which has the potential to impact practically every living creature on the earth; is unquestionably one of the most significant challenges of our time. Governments all over the world are continually seeking for renewable energy sources; to reduce carbon emissions since this issue is of the highest significance. In this regard, Finnish engineers have created the first fully operational; “sand battery” in the world. Green energy may be stored in the battery for several months.

By using cheap electricity produced by solar or wind energy; the gadget heats up low-grade sand. Then, since the sand retains the heat at a temperature of roughly 500°C; you may use it to warm homes in the winter when energy is more expensive. This device’s major part is a silo that is dull grey; and contains around 100 tonnes of construction sand. Indeed, it is an easy and inexpensive way; to store energy for when it is most required.

As a result of climate change and the rapidly growing cost of fossil fuels; there has been an increase in investment; in the development of new renewable energy sources. The nation’s electricity infrastructures can readily accommodate new wind and solar energy sources; but they also present considerable challenges. However, the most pressing question is; “How do you keep the lights on when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing?”

