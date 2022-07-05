First-ever Sand Battery Developed by Finnish Engineers

Finnish engineers have developed the world’s first completely functional “sand battery”.

The battery has the ability to store green power for several months.

It is heated up using low-grade sand by utilizing inexpensive electricity generated by solar or wind power.

Advertisement

Climate change, which has the potential to impact practically every living creature on the earth; is unquestionably one of the most significant challenges of our time. Governments all over the world are continually seeking for renewable energy sources; to reduce carbon emissions since this issue is of the highest significance. In this regard, Finnish engineers have created the first fully operational; “sand battery” in the world. Green energy may be stored in the battery for several months.

By using cheap electricity produced by solar or wind energy; the gadget heats up low-grade sand. Then, since the sand retains the heat at a temperature of roughly 500°C; you may use it to warm homes in the winter when energy is more expensive. This device’s major part is a silo that is dull grey; and contains around 100 tonnes of construction sand. Indeed, it is an easy and inexpensive way; to store energy for when it is most required.

As a result of climate change and the rapidly growing cost of fossil fuels; there has been an increase in investment; in the development of new renewable energy sources. The nation’s electricity infrastructures can readily accommodate new wind and solar energy sources; but they also present considerable challenges. However, the most pressing question is; “How do you keep the lights on when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing?”

Also Read The Samsung XCover 6’s battery and jack are detachable We finally got the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro user manual. Galaxy XCover...

By using cheap electricity produced by solar or wind energy; the gadget heats up low-grade sand. Then, since the sand retains the heat at a temperature of roughly 500°C; you may use it to warm homes in the winter when energy is more expensive. This device’s major part is a silo that is dull grey; and contains around 100 tonnes of construction sand. Indeed, it is an easy and inexpensive way to store energy; for when it is most required.

As a result of climate change and the rapidly growing cost of fossil fuels; there has been an increase in investment; in the development of new renewable energy sources. The nation’s electricity infrastructures can readily accommodate new wind; and solar energy sources, but they also present considerable challenges. However, the most pressing question is, “How do you keep the lights on; when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing?”

Advertisement

Also Read Nokia will release 8-inch tablet with 5,100 mAh battery The tablet was certified by the FCC, giving specs and a launch...