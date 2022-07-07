Future iPhones may be waterproof

It illustrates how to use an iPhone in the rain or under water.

Wet screens require more pressure.

Apple just received a new patent from the USPTO .

iPhones can endure rain and submersion, but a wet screen is unusable. Sometimes the screen becomes unusable or flickers. Wet fingertips make phone use harder.

A recently found patent, however, shows that Apple seems to be working on a solution to this problem. A new patent for Apple was just published by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). It shows a new technology that would let you use an iPhone in the rain or under water.

According to the patent, future iPhones could change how the touch screen, control buttons, and sensors work based on how wet they are. The pressure and moisture sensors will help find out if liquids are making the screen think it has been touched when it hasn’t been. The controls on the screen will change by moving apart, getting smaller, or going away completely.

The capacitive screen would change into a screen that responds to pressure, like Apple’s Force Touch and 3D Touch technologies that were never used. This means that when the screen is wet, you will have to press harder than usual. The phone will also show you how deep it is and tell you to keep it below the water resistance limit.

The app will also be improved so that it works better underwater. For example, some buttons will be automatically taken off the user interface so they can’t be pressed, and others will get bigger to make them easier to use.

It’s important to note that this is just a patent filing, and not all of them make it to market, so this information should be taken with a grain of salt.

