Galaxy Z Fold3 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G has 256GB storage and 12GB RAM. Samsung’s latest phone in Pakistan has great specs and affordability. Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Green are the available colours. Samsung aficionados love the phone’s internal features, screen size, camera arrangement, battery life, and 5G functionality. 12 MP Triple rear camera and 16 MP selfie camera on Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. 7.6″ Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G display offers 1768 x 2208 pixels (374 ppi density).
DISPLAY
|Size:
|7.6 inches
|Resolution:
|2208 x 1768 pixels, 22.5:18 ratio, 372 PPI
|Technology:
|Super AMOLED
|Refresh rate:
|120Hz
Screen-to-body:
|88.57 %
|Features:
|Folding inside the device, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
|Front cover display:
|6.2 inches, 2268 x 832 pixels, Super AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, Scratch-resistant glass (Corning Gorilla Glass Victus)
HARDWARE
System chip:
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SM8350 (5 nm)
|Processor:
|Octa-core, 1x 2.84GHz Kryo 680 + 3x 2.42GHz Kryo 680 + 4x 1.80GHz Kryo 680, 64-bit
GPU:
|Adreno 660
|RAM:
|12GB
|Internal storage:
|256GB, not expandable
|Device type:
|Smartphone
|OS:
|Android (11)

BATTERY
|Capacity:
|4400 mAh
|Type:
|Not user replaceable
|Charging:
|Fast charging, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging
|Max charge speed:
|Wired: 25.0W; Wireless: 11.0W

CAMERA
|Rear:
|Triple camera
|Main camera:
|12 MP (OIS, PDAF)
|Specifications:
Aperture size: F1.8;
Focal length: 26 mm;
Sensor size: 1/1.76″; Pixel size: 1.8 μm
|Second camera:
|12 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
|Specifications:
|Optical zoom: 2.0x; Aperture size: F2.4; Sensor size: 1/3.6″; Pixel size: 1.0 μm
|Third camera:
|12 MP (Ultra-wide, OIS)
|Specifications:
|Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 12 mm; Pixel size: 1.12 μm
|Video recording:
|Yes
|Front:
|4 MP (Under-screen)
|Folded:
|10 MP
DESIGN
|Dimensions:
|6.23 x 5.04 x 0.25 inches (158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm)
|Folded:
|(158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4 mm)
|Weight:
|9.56 oz (271.0 g)
|Materials:
|Back: Glass; Frame: Aluminum
|Resistance:
|Yes; IPX8
|Biometrics:
|Fingerprint (touch)
|Keys:
|Right: Volume control, Lock/Unlock key
|Colors:
|Phantom Black, Phantom Green, Phantom Silver

CELLULAR
|5G:
|n2, n5, n25, n41, n66, n71, n260, SA, NSA, Sub-6, mmWave
|LTE (FDD):
|Bands 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(AWS-1), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700 a), 13(700 c), 14(700 PS), 18(800 Lower), 19(800 Upper), 20(800 DD), 25(1900+), 26(850+), 28(700 APT), 30(2300 WCS), 66(AWS-3), 71(600)
|LTE (TDD):
|Bands 38(2600), 39(1900+), 40(2300), 41(2600+), 46, 48(3600)
|UMTS:
|Bands 1(2100), 2(1900), 5(850), 8(900), 9(1700)
|Data Speed:
|LTE-A Pro Cat 20 (2000/150 Mbit/s), HSDPA+ (4G) 42.2 Mbit/s
|SIM type:
|Nano SIM

MULTIMEDIA
|Headphones:
|No 3.5mm jack
|Speakers:
|Earpiece, Multiple speakers
|Features:
|Dolby Atmos, aptX, aptX-HD
|Screen mirroring:
|Wireless screen share
|Additional microphone(s):
|for Noise cancellation

CONNECTIVITY & FEATURES
|Bluetooth:
|5.2
|Wi-Fi:
|802.11 a, b, g, n, ac, ax (Wi-Fi 6); Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot
|USB:
|Type-C (reversible), USB 3.2
|Features:
|Charging, OTG
Location:
|GPS, A-GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Cell ID, Wi-Fi positioning
|Sensors:
|Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Compass, Barometer
|Other:
|NFC
REGULATORY APPROVAL

|FCC approval:
Date approved:
|Jun 23, 2021
|FCC ID value:
|A3LSMF926U
Measured SAR:
|Head:
|0.73 W/kg
|Body:
|0.86 W/kg
|Simultaneous Transmission:
|1.22 W/kg
|Wireless Router:
|0.79 W/kg
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G price in Pakistan is 314,999 PKR.
