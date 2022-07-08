Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Advertisement

Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G has 256GB storage and 12GB RAM. Samsung’s latest phone in Pakistan has great specs and affordability. Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Green are the available colours. Samsung aficionados love the phone’s internal features, screen size, camera arrangement, battery life, and 5G functionality. 12 MP Triple rear camera and 16 MP selfie camera on Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. 7.6″ Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G display offers 1768 x 2208 pixels (374 ppi density).

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G specs

DISPLAY

Size:7.6 inches
Resolution:2208 x 1768 pixels, 22.5:18 ratio, 372 PPI
Technology:Super AMOLED
Refresh rate:120Hz
Advertisement
</p> </div>" data-placement="bottom" data-toggle="tooltip" data-html="true">Screen-to-body:		88.57 %
Features:Folding inside the device, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Front cover display:6.2 inches, 2268 x 832 pixels, Super AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, Scratch-resistant glass (Corning Gorilla Glass Victus)

HARDWARE

Advertisement
<p> <strong>System chip</strong> - The System-on-a-Chip includes many of the device’s hardware modules like the processor, GPU, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and wireless radio. This field shows what particular system chip is used in the phone. </p> </div>" data-placement="bottom" data-toggle="tooltip" data-html="true">System chip:		Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SM8350 (5 nm)
Processor:Octa-core, 1x 2.84GHz Kryo 680 + 3x 2.42GHz Kryo 680 + 4x 1.80GHz Kryo 680, 64-bit
Advertisement
<p> <strong>GPU</strong> - The graphics processor is important for the smooth operation of the system and especially in games and other applications that may involve complex graphics and animations. </p> </div>" data-placement="bottom" data-toggle="tooltip" data-html="true">GPU:		Adreno 660
RAM:12GB
Internal storage:256GB, not expandable
Device type:Smartphone
OS:Android (11)
Advertisement
Advertisement

BATTERY

Capacity:4400 mAh
Type:Not user replaceable
Charging:Fast charging, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging
Max charge speed:Wired: 25.0W; Wireless: 11.0W
Advertisement
Advertisement

CAMERA

Rear:Triple camera
Main camera:12 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Specifications:
Advertisement
<p> <strong>Aperture size</strong> - The aperture of a camera is the opening through which light travels before it reaches the camera sensor. The smaller the number is, the bigger this opening is, allowing for more light to pass. </p> </div>" data-placement="bottom" data-toggle="tooltip" data-html="true">Aperture size: F1.8; 
Advertisement
<strong>Focal length</strong> - The lower (shorter) the focal length number, the wider the shot will be. Conversely, longer focal length cameras produce narrower frames, which can be used for telephoto (zoomed-in) purposes. </p> </div>" data-placement="bottom" data-toggle="tooltip" data-html="true">Focal length: 26 mm; 
Advertisement
</p> </div>" data-placement="bottom" data-toggle="tooltip" data-html="true">Sensor size: 1/1.76″; Pixel size: 1.8 μm
Second camera:12 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Specifications:Optical zoom: 2.0x; Aperture size: F2.4; Sensor size: 1/3.6″; Pixel size: 1.0 μm
Third camera:12 MP (Ultra-wide, OIS)
Specifications:Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 12 mm; Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Video recording:Yes
Front:4 MP (Under-screen)
Folded:10 MP

DESIGN

Dimensions:6.23 x 5.04 x 0.25 inches (158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm)
Folded:(158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4 mm)
Weight:9.56 oz (271.0 g)
Materials:Back: Glass; Frame: Aluminum
Resistance:Yes; IPX8
Biometrics:Fingerprint (touch)
Keys:Right: Volume control, Lock/Unlock key
Colors:Phantom Black, Phantom Green, Phantom Silver
Advertisement
Advertisement

CELLULAR

5G:n2, n5, n25, n41, n66, n71, n260, SA, NSA, Sub-6, mmWave
LTE (FDD):Bands 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(AWS-1), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700 a), 13(700 c), 14(700 PS), 18(800 Lower), 19(800 Upper), 20(800 DD), 25(1900+), 26(850+), 28(700 APT), 30(2300 WCS), 66(AWS-3), 71(600)
LTE (TDD):Bands 38(2600), 39(1900+), 40(2300), 41(2600+), 46, 48(3600)
UMTS:Bands 1(2100), 2(1900), 5(850), 8(900), 9(1700)
Data Speed:LTE-A Pro Cat 20 (2000/150 Mbit/s), HSDPA+ (4G) 42.2 Mbit/s
SIM type:Nano SIM
Advertisement
Advertisement

MULTIMEDIA

Headphones:No 3.5mm jack
Speakers:Earpiece, Multiple speakers
Features:Dolby Atmos, aptX, aptX-HD
Screen mirroring:Wireless screen share
Additional microphone(s):for Noise cancellation
Advertisement
Advertisement

CONNECTIVITY & FEATURES

Bluetooth:5.2
Wi-Fi:802.11 a, b, g, n, ac, ax (Wi-Fi 6); Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot
USB:Type-C (reversible), USB 3.2
Features:Charging, OTG
Advertisement
<div> <p> <strong>Location</strong> - This field shows the positioning systems supported by the device. </p> </div>" data-placement="bottom" data-toggle="tooltip" data-html="true">Location:		GPS, A-GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Cell ID, Wi-Fi positioning
Sensors:Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Compass, Barometer
Other:NFC

REGULATORY APPROVAL

Advertisement
FCC approval:
Advertisement
<strong>Date approved</strong> - Shows the date when the particular phone is approved by the Federal Communications Commission </p> </div>" data-placement="bottom" data-toggle="tooltip" data-html="true">Date approved:		Jun 23, 2021
FCC ID value:A3LSMF926U
Advertisement
<strong>Measured SAR</strong> - Working closely with federal health and safety agencies, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the FCC has adopted limits for safe exposure to radiofrequency (RF) energy. These limits are given in terms of a unit referred to as the Specific Absorption Rate (SAR), which is a measure of the amount of radio frequency energy absorbed by the body when using a mobile phone. </p> </div>" data-placement="bottom" data-toggle="tooltip" data-html="true">Measured SAR:
Head:0.73 W/kg
Body:0.86 W/kg
Simultaneous Transmission:1.22 W/kg
Wireless Router:0.79 W/kg

Price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G price in Pakistan is 314,999 PKR.

Also Read

Samsung is expected to launch a 1TB Galaxy Z Fold4
Samsung is expected to launch a 1TB Galaxy Z Fold4

Samsung's rumored Galaxy Z Fold4 has been the subject of a lot...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Oneplus 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oneplus 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A21s price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A21s price in Pakistan & specs
Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & features
Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & features
OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan & specs
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story