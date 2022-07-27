Game-changing new features are being added to the PSVR 2

PSVR 2 will also enable you to completely customize your play space.

VR headset is the first to offer passthrough or augmented reality.

PSVR 2 will also enable you to completely customize your play space.

Users may scan their surroundings.

Advertisement

It’s possible that a new PSVR 2 function may allow for some game-changing experiences with the next virtual reality headset.

PSVR2 is Sony’s PS5 VR headset. Sony’s recent official update(opens in new tab) has revealed some more delicious data about the impending headset. New see-through mode.

IT users may see around without removing the headset. Sony’s VR headset is the first to offer passthrough or augmented reality.

IT will also enable you to completely customize your play space. You may scan your surroundings by using the headset’s controls and inbuilt cameras. This allows you to change the size of your play area, which is great if you need extra room or to block off certain pieces of furniture.

Sony’s recent blog post highlights PSVR 2’s see-through mode. Not simply because it makes things like identifying controllers and being attentive simpler.

Sony’s see-through mode is “for viewing only” and cannot be used to record. Most people don’t want to advertise their goods online.

Advertisement

I wonder whether PSVR 2’s see-through mode will offer additional features. It might enable augmented reality. Full 3D models might be shown. Or playable AR games. Create a virtual treasure hunt or fishing pool.

With each upgrade, PSVR 2 sounds better. While I can’t guarantee next-level augmented reality experiences, the notion alone excites me for the headset’s total potential.

PSVR 2 has a new broadcast option that lets you film yourself using a PS5 HD Camera and 360-degree view.

Also Read PSVR 2 is the sleekest VR yet Image shows the headset with two PSVR 2 Sense controllers, replacing Move...