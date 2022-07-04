“GameNow Esports Platform” is launched by Jazz

Jazz has launched its online gaming platform ‘GameNowEsports’.

The league features six popular games: PUBG Mobile, FreeFire, DOTA 2, Valorant, Call of Duty 4 and Asphalt 9.

The competitions to broadcast live on the GameNow Esports official social media handles.

The Pro league season 1 has received support from the esports community; and is on pace to have the most teams registered of any league in the nation. The tournaments will be live streamed on GameNow Esports’; official social media accounts, and each match will feature a respected commentator; cast members, and competitors. Esports are becoming more and more popular; as a result of global digitization and falling prices; for cutting-edge gaming equipment.

Rizwan Fazal, Head of Marketing at Jazz, commented on this development, saying; “Globally, Esports is not a new phenomena with the market estimated to reach $3.5 Billion by 2027. In Pakistan, the video game industry is expected to generate $208 million; in revenue by 2022. GameNow is a platform created specifically to promote Esports; in the nation by giving the young people an opportunity to demonstrate and improve their abilities; so they may later go on to represent Pakistan in international events. As we offer customers an ecosystem of digital products catered to their lifestyle preferences; this is a significant milestone in our development as a digital operator.

Additionally, “GameNow Esports” will act as a virtual hub for regional gamers; where top streamers and players may interact and engage; in multiplayer gaming competition. Additionally, it will make room for premium content such gaming non-fungible tokens (NFTs); goods, discount codes, and coupons for gaming websites. Esports teams competing in regional and international competitions; will also get funding support from GameNow Esports.

