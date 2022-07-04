Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • “GameNow Esports Platform” is launched by Jazz
“GameNow Esports Platform” is launched by Jazz

“GameNow Esports Platform” is launched by Jazz

Articles
Advertisement
“GameNow Esports Platform” is launched by Jazz

“GameNow Esports Platform”

Advertisement
  • Jazz has launched its online gaming platform ‘GameNowEsports’.
  • The league features six popular games: PUBG Mobile, FreeFire, DOTA 2, Valorant, Call of Duty 4 and Asphalt 9.
  • The competitions to broadcast live on the GameNow Esports official social media handles.
Advertisement

For the first season of the Pro League, Jazz has opened registration; on its new Esports platform GAMENOW ESPORTS. Six well-known video games are in the league; Call of Duty 4, Valorant, PUBG Mobile, FreeFire, and DOTA 2. Cash rewards range from PKR 500,000 to 1,000,000. Anyone who wants to join the league can register for it for free; by going to GameNow Esports.

The Pro league season 1 has received support from the esports community; and is on pace to have the most teams registered of any league in the nation. The tournaments will be live streamed on GameNow Esports’; official social media accounts, and each match will feature a respected commentator; cast members, and competitors. Esports are becoming more and more popular; as a result of global digitization and falling prices; for cutting-edge gaming equipment.

Also Read

Jazz Network unavailable, due to fiber network cuts
Jazz Network unavailable, due to fiber network cuts

Customers of Jazz, the country's major cellular carrier, have reported service outages...

Rizwan Fazal, Head of Marketing at Jazz, commented on this development, saying; “Globally, Esports is not a new phenomena with the market estimated to reach $3.5 Billion by 2027. In Pakistan, the video game industry is expected to generate $208 million; in revenue by 2022. GameNow is a platform created specifically to promote Esports; in the nation by giving the young people an opportunity to demonstrate and improve their abilities; so they may later go on to represent Pakistan in international events. As we offer customers an ecosystem of digital products catered to their lifestyle preferences; this is a significant milestone in our development as a digital operator.

Additionally, “GameNow Esports” will act as a virtual hub for regional gamers; where top streamers and players may interact and engage; in multiplayer gaming competition. Additionally, it will make room for premium content such gaming non-fungible tokens (NFTs); goods, discount codes, and coupons for gaming websites. Esports teams competing in regional and international competitions; will also get funding support from GameNow Esports.

Also Read

Jazz invests Rs14.9 billion during Q1
Jazz invests Rs14.9 billion during Q1

KARACHI: Jazz has invested Rs14.9 billion under its ‘4G for all’ ambition...

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Xiaomi Redmi 9C price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi Redmi 9C price in Pakistan & specs
Tecno camon 19 price in Pakistan & special features
Tecno camon 19 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A95 price in Pakistan & features
Oppo A95 price in Pakistan & features
iPhone 12 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 12 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan & special features
Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo V21e price in Pakistan & features
Vivo V21e price in Pakistan & features
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story