Gmail ensures you’re emailing the right person

Google has announced that it will begin using “new machine learning models” in Gmail to improve search suggestions.

The tech giant says that now, when you search for a conversation, file, or contact in the Gmail Search Box, you’ll get more relevant results because names and contact information will be matched to your intent. Users may notice that the order of the results has changed. This is to help people find what they are looking for better.

Google says that the email search tool will also remember things you’ve done outside of the search bar. For example, it will remember how often you talk to someone in Gmail, which will make them stand out in the results.

Changes are being made now, and the company expects everything to be finished in 15 days.

Customers with a Business Starter, Business Standard, or Business Plus Workspace account, as well as Enterprise Standard and Plus, Education Fundamentals and Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofit members, will be able to use the updated search tools.

Unlike with some other releases, G Suite Basic and Business customers who have been using the service for a long time will not get the updated search tool. Customers of Google Workspace Essentials and Enterprise Essentials can’t get the update either.

The latest Google email service update includes a recently announced Gmail search feature that saw basic chip- and filter-based results gain machine learning capabilities.

Google also recently announced that its updated Gmail interface would be rolled out to all customers. The change, which was first revealed in February 2022, should make navigating easier and bring access to other services such as Chat and Meet closer.

