Google celebrates 10 years of Google Play

KARACHI: Google, on the occasion of the 10th birthday of Google Play, is offering 10x Play Points for its members on everything they purchase by activating a points booster, a statement said on Friday.

Google is also unveiling a new logo that better reflects the magic of Google and 10x Play Points bonus for the members, it added.

Google Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Farhan S Qureshi said that Google Play’s evolution over the years, from a simple play store to a roaring community, has been nothing short of excellent.

“Since 2012, Play has offered our users a platform to enjoy their favourite apps and games while giving developers the opportunity to grow their businesses and connect with people worldwide. We are extremely thankful to our Google Play community and developers for 10 years together,” he added.

The new redesigned logo is a fresh look that matches the branding shared by many of Google’s products like Search, Assistant, Photos, Gmail and more.



The official start date varies by country. The users can visit Play Points Home to learn more and check out the 10 favourite milestones achieved by Google Play in the last decade.Today, the Play Store is used by over 2.5 billion people in over 190 countries every month to discover games, apps, and digital content. The store also provides a platform to more than 2 million developers to build their businesses and reach people around the globe.