Google eases Play Billing requirements for EEA, but with limitations

Developers will pay a 12% tax on the first $1 million of their annual sales.

Google will no longer ban or reject updates of non-gaming applications.

Google Play’s billing services are required for EEA and US developers.

Both Apple and Google have been fined for antitrust proceedings in the EU and US. Developers targeting consumers in the European Economic Area (EEA) will be allowed to utilise different payment mechanisms other than Google Play. Developers will pay a 12% tax on the first $1 million of their annual sales, down from 15%.

The search engine will no longer ban or reject updates of non-gaming applications from participating developers for enabling alternative charging methods for EEA consumers. Google Play’s charging mechanism will be necessary for applications and games delivered outside and inside the EEA. Before the DMA’s effective date, we want to increase charging options for gaming app developers in the EEA.

Developers in the EEA may use their own billing system instead of Google Play’s. It urges developers that use their own in-app purchase mechanism to comply with PCI-DSS. Users need customer assistance. It would use the money to “invest in Android and Play for the whole ecosystem.”

When utilizing their own billing services, developers who make above $1 million will pay 27% instead of 30%. This implies developers may plan for the future and switch to different payment systems.

The search engine said the app must only be offered in the EEA and utilize the alternative charging method. Developers that mainly generate money from EEA areas but also offer their product in the U.S. may only utilize Google Play’s billing services.

Developers may learn more in Google’s support post. It says that 99 percent of developers that pay a service charge pay 15 percent or less.

