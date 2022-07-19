Google extends its Android Earthquake Alerts System to Pakistan

Advertisement
Google, a prominent search engine, stated on Tuesday that it will expand its “Android Earthquake Alerts System” to Pakistan so that users can identify seismic activity in their particular regions.

“Today, Google is launching Android Earthquake Alerts System in Pakistan. Android Earthquake Alerts System is a no-cost, helpful Android feature that detects earthquakes around the world and alerts people,” said that a news statement.

The technology detects seismic activity using accelerometers in active Android smart phones. It notifies users in two ways: via search and directly on their Android mobile device.

“The system provides near-instant information to Google Search. When people look up “earthquake” or “earthquake near me,” they will find relevant results, along with helpful resources on what to do after an earthquake. Users who do not wish to receive these alerts can turn this off in device settings.”

It was highlighted that Pakistan had undergone numerous earthquakes in the past, particularly in the country’s northern and western regions. With the introduction of this earthquake warnings system, Android users in Pakistan might receive automatic early warning alerts that would assist them in being prepared for an emergency.

The Android Earthquake Notifications System shows two different sorts of alerts on mobile devices, depending on the magnitude and intensity of the earthquake.

“Be Aware” warns individuals when quakes of magnitude 4.5 or intensity levels 3 or 4 on the MMI scale occur. The distance from the earthquake’s epicentre is included in the notification. The alert leverages the volume, vibration, and “Do Not Disturb” settings of the device.

“Take Action” is a full-screen notice for earthquakes greater than magnitude 4.5 or intensity level 5 on the MMI scale. Full-screen instructions and a loud tone are displayed to assist individuals in preparing for possible intense shaking.

The first countries to implement the Android Earthquake Alerts System were New Zealand and Greece.

It is currently accessible in other nations, such as Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Philippines, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, the United States of America, and Uzbekistan.

