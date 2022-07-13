Google freezes hiring as Chief warns of weakening economy

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, the parent company of Google.

Informed staff in an internal email on Tuesday that the business will be “slowing the pace of hiring for the rest of the year”.

It follows recent efforts by Microsoft and Facebook owner Meta to slow hiring in some sectors.

Google has slowed hiring after a recent hiring boom, making it the latest major technology corporation to adopt a more cautious attitude as the possibility of a recession grows.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, informed staff in an internal email on Tuesday that the business will be “slowing the pace of hiring for the rest of the year” without providing specifics.

It follows recent efforts by Microsoft and Facebook owner Meta to slow hiring in some sectors. The change occurs in the context of a labour market in Silicon Valley that, until recently, defied an increasing sense of caution.

Google and other large technology companies are in a solid position to pick up the slack, albeit at a slower rate, as a result of the unexpected chill in the financial markets.

Gopuff announced on Tuesday that it would lay off around 1,500 employees, or 10% of its workforce, and close 76 warehouses, making it the most recent hot start-up to retrench.

According to the company’s founders, the action was spurred by economic instability that created a “inflection point” for speedy delivery companies that have become representative of the type of hypergrowth enterprises that formed while capital was abundant.

Google’s hiring slowdown, according to Pichai, is a direct result of the enormous number of new positions the business has created this year. However, he also cautioned about the deteriorating economic picture and stated that Google would “pause development” in certain regions in order to concentrate its spending.