Google Play Store turns 10 with a new logo and additional points

Google is providing a Google Play Points incentive.

Google is providing a 10-x multiplier on Google Play Points for a limited time.

Google Play Store is 10 years old.

Advertisement

Google Play Store is 10 years old. Google Play’s logo will be updated today to match its other offerings. Google originated as a search engine? It’s hard to believe. Since then, the organization has offered personal and commercial digital services.

The Google Play Store first appeared on Android 1.0 as Android Market. It was relaunched a few years later and presently has over 2.5 billion users. It is sold in over 190 countries. Of course, the Play Store would be nothing without its content, and that credit goes entirely to the nearly two million developers that contribute to the store’s amazing applications. In addition, to commemorate its tenth anniversary, Google is providing a Google Play Points incentive.

Google Play Points is a rewards programme that allows customers to earn points for purchases made on the Play Store. If you join up for the service for the first time, you’ll get a three-times bonus multiplier for the first week, and then you’ll get one point for every $1 spent after that. Of course, the value will vary depending on the nation, so check to see whether Play Points are available in your area. Once you’ve gathered enough points, you may use them to purchase digital entertainment, discounts, and other items.

Google is providing a 10-x multiplier on Google Play Points for a limited time. To participate, enable Google Play Points on your profile. 24-hour bonus period. To celebrate and remember about the Play Store, visit the source URL below.

Also Read Google Play Store: now has Apex Legends Mobile accessible for download After a long wait and a number of limited region-locked beta previews,...