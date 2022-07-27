Google Stadia will host Saints Row Pro in August

The Saints Row remake launches in late August.

FIFA 23 is coming, and cloud gaming is booming.

August brings new Stadia Pro games.

Advertisement

August is almost around the corner, which means a new slate of Google Stadia Pro games. Another six games, including Saints Row: The Third – Remastered, will be added to Stadia Pro next month. This is, of course, only a few weeks before the much anticipated premiere of the Saints Row remake, which will be available on Stadia on the same day.

It’s a really great roster for August’s Pro games, so here’s what you should expect.

Calico releases on Stadia on August 1 and immediately enters Pro. It’s a “day-in-the-life community sim game where you construct the town’s cat café” It’s not Stray, but who doesn’t love cats?

The Forgotten City will also be released on Stadia on July 28. This mystery adventure game was nominated for two BAFTAs. Fans of outstanding narrative will love this open-world Ancient Roman game.

Stadia’s click-to-play trial collection expands. 17 additional titles bring the total to 100. It illustrates one of the strengths of cloud gaming, the ability to play a game in seconds by clicking a button in a web browser or app. This list includes a three-hour Farming Simulator 22 trial.

Stadia’s been doing well. The Saints Row remake launches in late August, FIFA 23 is coming, and cloud gaming is booming.

Advertisement

Also Read