Google takes the “Permissions” list off of app listings in the Play Store

Both the mobile app and the web seem to be removing the app permissions list.

On the one hand, Google has added a “Data Safety” section to the Play Store to tell users more about how apps use their data. On the other hand. The search engine is taking important information out of app listings. For some users, The search engine took away the “Updated on” section from Play Store listings in March of this year. Now, the “Permissions” list is being taken away.

Google app listings feature a ‘Permissions’ section that shows each app’s permissions. Privacy-conscious users can check an app’s permissions without installing it. Mishaal Rahman says Google has removed it from all app listings.

With the launch of the Data Safety section on Google play, which will be mandatory for all apps in 1 week, it seems the app permissions list is going away in both the mobile app and the web. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) July 13, 2022

Rahman tweeted before-and-after screenshots of the Facebook Play Store listing. The revised listing no longer shows ‘Permissions,’ thus you can’t check programme permissions before installation.

Before(L) and After (R)

the Search engine hasn’t released an official explanation on why it made this adjustment. We assume the new App Data Safety section is to blame. The Play Store’s new Data Safety section tells users how apps use personal data. The Data Safety section is easier to absorb than the Permissions list, which doesn’t explain the essential permissions.

Those that understand Android app permissions can get the information using the Aurora St, a FOSS Google Play Client, or by analyzing the app’s manifest.

