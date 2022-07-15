Advertisement
Google takes the "Permissions" list off of app listings in the Play Store

Google takes the “Permissions” list off of app listings in the Play Store

  • Mishaal Rahman says Google has removed it from all Play Store listings.
  • Both the mobile app and the web seem to be removing the app permissions list.
  • Google Play Store app listings show ‘Permissions’ for each app.
On the one hand, Google has added a “Data Safety” section to the Play Store to tell users more about how apps use their data. On the other hand. The search engine is taking important information out of app listings. For some users, The search engine took away the “Updated on” section from Play Store listings in March of this year. Now, the “Permissions” list is being taken away.

Google  app listings feature a ‘Permissions’ section that shows each app’s permissions. Privacy-conscious users can check an app’s permissions without installing it. Mishaal Rahman says Google has removed it from all app listings.

Rahman tweeted before-and-after screenshots of the Facebook Play Store listing. The revised listing no longer shows ‘Permissions,’ thus you can’t check programme permissions before installation.

Before(L) and After (R)

the Search engine hasn’t released an official explanation on why it made this adjustment. We assume the new App Data Safety section is to blame. The Play Store’s new Data Safety section tells users how apps use personal data. The Data Safety section is easier to absorb than the Permissions list, which doesn’t explain the essential permissions.

Those that understand Android app permissions can get the information using the Aurora St, a FOSS Google Play Client, or by analyzing the app’s manifest.

