Grid 1 immortalizes the Original iPhone

“Apple reinvents the phone today.” 2007-Steve Jobs This quote reminds me how influential the Original iPhone was. I’m no fanboy. Even Apple’s harshest detractors admit the iPhone paved the way for modern devices. The product launched many of today’s mobile technology. Its vision gave us iPhones and Android phones. This doesn’t mean iPhones are superior than Android. This is an acknowledgment that the Original iPhone laid the groundwork for today’s mobile devices.

Grid Studio is well-known. This 2020-founded startup dismantles discarded gadgets. Then, it frames the parts elegantly, emphasising important details. Both instructive and cosmetic. Customers generally want the decorative part.

“From hobby to business, our studio started as a hobby and its birth was completely accidental. One of our partners had the whim, after taking apart his equipment, hand-painting and gluing the parts on paper, and he finally made an amazing piece of art! At first, this was just a hobby, but we thought it should be shared with more people who also love this, so that’s when we started our business.”

Close friends know I’m no hoarder. I aim to keep only the essentials since it makes me feel physically lighter. I even brag that I moved to a new nation with just one bag and a backpack. Now you know how I feel about material possessions.

Grid Studio makes beautiful frames. The company serves many fanbases. Despite trying to minimize my stuff, I had to buy one of its frames – a really special one to me.

