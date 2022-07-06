Advertisement
Hi Nova 9z price in Pakistan & specs

Hi Nova 9z

Huawei is soon launching  Hi Nova 9z nest month. Smartphone will have 6.67-inch screen 120Hz refresh and 180Hz touch sampling. Device has Punch Hole Display. Huawei Hi Nova 9z is powered by Snapdragon 690 SoC and has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM.

It has a 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel secondary lens, and 2-megapixel macro lens. 16-megapixel selfie camera with AI beauty 5.1

Nova promises a 4300 maH battery with 66W fast charging to charge the phone 60% in 17 minutes and fully in 40.

Hi Nova 9z specs

General

Released22 August, 2022
StatusComing Soon
Design

ProtectionGorilla Glass

Network

Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE
5G Network5G
Display

Display TypeIPS
Size6.67”
Resolution2376 x 1080 pixels
Display Colors16 M COLOR
Pixel Density402 PPI
Touch ScreenYES
Display ProtectionGORILLA GLASS

Media

Alert TypesRINGGING & VIBRATING
Ring TonesBUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
LoudspeakerYES
HandsfreeYES

Camera

Primary64MP+8MP+2MP
Selfie Camera16MP

Software

Operating SystemANDROID 12

Hardware

ChipsetSnapdragon 690 SoC
CPUOCTA CORE
RAM (Memory)8 GB
Internal Storage256GB
Connectivity

Bluetooth5.2A2DP/ LE
Wi-fiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
USBUSB Type-C 2.0/USB On-The-Go
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS

Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity4300 MAh
PlacementNon-Removable

Price in Pakistan

The Huawei Hi Nova 9z Price is Rs 47,999 in Pakistan

