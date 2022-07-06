Hi Nova 9z price in Pakistan & specs

Huawei release new Mobile WiFi 3 Pro Router in China
The new WiFi 3 Pro Mobile Router can download files at a...
Huawei is soon launching Hi Nova 9z nest month. Smartphone will have 6.67-inch screen 120Hz refresh and 180Hz touch sampling. Device has Punch Hole Display. Huawei Hi Nova 9z is powered by Snapdragon 690 SoC and has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM.
It has a 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel secondary lens, and 2-megapixel macro lens. 16-megapixel selfie camera with AI beauty 5.1
Nova promises a 4300 maH battery with 66W fast charging to charge the phone 60% in 17 minutes and fully in 40.
|Released
|22 August, 2022
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Protection
|Gorilla Glass
|Dual SIM
|DUAL SIM
|2G Network
|GSM
|3G Network
|HSDPA
|4G Network
|LTE
|5G Network
|5G
|Display Type
|IPS
|Size
|6.67”
|Resolution
|2376 x 1080 pixels
|Display Colors
|16 M COLOR
|Pixel Density
|402 PPI
|Touch Screen
|YES
|Display Protection
|GORILLA GLASS
Media
|Alert Types
|RINGGING & VIBRATING
|Ring Tones
|BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
|Loudspeaker
|YES
|Handsfree
|YES
Camera
|Primary
|64MP+8MP+2MP
|Selfie Camera
|16MP
Software
|Operating System
|ANDROID 12
Hardware
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 690 SoC
|CPU
|OCTA CORE
|RAM (Memory)
|8 GB
|Internal Storage
|256GB
Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|5.2A2DP/ LE
|Wi-fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0/USB On-The-Go
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
Battery
