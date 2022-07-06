Hi Nova 9z price in Pakistan & specs

Huawei is soon launching Hi Nova 9z nest month. Smartphone will have 6.67-inch screen 120Hz refresh and 180Hz touch sampling. Device has Punch Hole Display. Huawei Hi Nova 9z is powered by Snapdragon 690 SoC and has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM.

It has a 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel secondary lens, and 2-megapixel macro lens. 16-megapixel selfie camera with AI beauty 5.1

Nova promises a 4300 maH battery with 66W fast charging to charge the phone 60% in 17 minutes and fully in 40.

Hi Nova 9z specs

General

Released 22 August, 2022 Status Coming Soon

Design

Protection Gorilla Glass

Network Dual SIM DUAL SIM 2G Network GSM 3G Network HSDPA 4G Network LTE 5G Network 5G

Display Display Type IPS Size 6.67” Resolution 2376 x 1080 pixels Display Colors 16 M COLOR Pixel Density 402 PPI Touch Screen YES Display Protection GORILLA GLASS Media

Alert Types RINGGING & VIBRATING Ring Tones BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE Loudspeaker YES Handsfree YES Camera

Primary 64MP+8MP+2MP Selfie Camera 16MP Software

Operating System ANDROID 12 Hardware

Chipset Snapdragon 690 SoC CPU OCTA CORE RAM (Memory) 8 GB Internal Storage 256GB Advertisement Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.2A2DP/ LE Wi-fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot USB USB Type-C 2.0/USB On-The-Go GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS Battery