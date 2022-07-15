HMD Global releases Nokia phones for people seeking the past

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio and the Nokia 8210 4G are its most recent phones.

Nokia once dominated the mobile phone market with a 50% share. HMD Global produces Android and feature phones under the brand name despite the brand’s death. The company rarely delivers anything groundbreaking. Still, it has fun with the IP, designing redesigned handsets that evoke nostalgia.

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio and the 8210 4G are its most recent phones. Keep in mind that neither of these is a smartphone, but we at XDA can’t resist a good story. For those too young to remember, when Nokia was at its best, the company was experimenting with phones and making different models for different markets. The XpressMusic devices were made specifically for playing media, and they often had hardware features that could help improve the experience.

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio has dedicated music playback buttons. This feature phone has wireless earbuds in the rear. By sliding a cover on the phone’s rear, you may access a compartment for Bluetooth earbuds. The compartment charges earphones when not in use. This phone’s tiny USB connector is a concern.

The Nokia 8210 is unremarkable. The small phone has a retro style and good battery life. It contains 0.3MP camera and 4G connectivity. The phone description is inadequate. This phone isn’t unique; it relies on nostalgia. While the phone’s value is uncertain, it’s wonderful that HMD Global pays homage to Nokia’s glory days.

