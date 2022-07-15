Honor 70 Pro+ Price in Pakistan & Specifications


Honor 70 Pro+

Honor 70 Pro+ comes with 6.78 inches Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (4 nm) Processor, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB Inbuilt Storage, 54MP Rear Cameras.

Price in Pakistan

Honor 70 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be around 134,999 PKR.

Honor 70 Pro+ Specifications

NETWORK
TechnologyGSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G
2G BandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2, CDMA 800
3G BandsHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100, CDMA2000 1x
4G Bands1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 19, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
5G Bands1, 5, 8, 28, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
LAUNCH
Announced2022, May 30
StatusRumoured
BODY
Dimensions163.9 x 74.6 x 8.2 mm (6.45 x 2.94 x 0.32 in)
Weight192 g (6.77 oz)
SimDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY
TypeOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz
Size6.78 inches, 111.4 cm2 (~91.1% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1200 x 2652 pixels (~429 ppi density)
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 12, Magic UI 6.1, no Google Play Services
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 9000 (4 nm)
CPUOcta-core (1×3.05 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G710 MC10
MEMORY
Card slotNo
Internal256GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/12GB RAM
CAMERA
Primary54 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.49″, PDAF 8 MP. f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom 50 MP, f/2.2, 122˚ (ultrawide), AF
FeaturesDual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected][email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS
Secondary50 MP, f/2.4, 100˚ (ultrawide)
Others
SOUND
LoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jackNo
COMMS
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
NFCYes
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
FEATURES
SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
Others
  • Fast charging 100W, 60% in 15 min (advertised)
  • Reverse charging 5W
