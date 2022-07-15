Honor 70 Pro+ Price in Pakistan & Specifications

Advertisement
Honor 70 Pro+ comes with 6.78 inches Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (4 nm) Processor, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB Inbuilt Storage, 54MP Rear Cameras.
Price in Pakistan
Honor 70 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be around 134,999 PKR.
Honor 70 Pro+ Specifications
NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G
|2G Bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2, CDMA 800
|3G Bands
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100, CDMA2000 1x
|4G Bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 19, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
|5G Bands
|1, 5, 8, 28, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
LAUNCH
|Announced
|2022, May 30
|Status
|Rumoured
BODY
|Dimensions
|163.9 x 74.6 x 8.2 mm (6.45 x 2.94 x 0.32 in)
|Weight
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|Sim
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY
|Type
|OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz
|Size
|6.78 inches, 111.4 cm2 (~91.1% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1200 x 2652 pixels (~429 ppi density)
PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 12, Magic UI 6.1, no Google Play Services
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (4 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.05 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G710 MC10
MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|256GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/12GB RAM
CAMERA
|Primary
|54 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.49″, PDAF 8 MP. f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom 50 MP, f/2.2, 122˚ (ultrawide), AF
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS
|Secondary
|50 MP, f/2.4, 100˚ (ultrawide)
|Others
SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
|Others
