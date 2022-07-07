Advertisement
Honor 9x price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Honor 9x

Honor announces the 9x with great specs at an affordable price. Android v9.0 (Pie) will power the gadget. The Honor 9x is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810, a strong SoC, and 6GB of RAM. Honor’s 9x has 128 gigabytes of internal storage, which is ample for a mid-range phone, but you can extend it. It supports microSD cards up to 512GB, which solves the storage problem. Dual rear cameras are on the back of the phone. The Honor 9x has a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel third camera.

Honor 9x specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIEMUI 9.1
Dimensions163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8mm
Weight196 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Black, Sapphire Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetHiSilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm)
GPUMali-G51 MP4
DisplayTechnologyLTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~391 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth sensor), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP (Motorized pop-up camera ), f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat12 600/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photovideo/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Price in Pakistan

Honor 9X price in Pakistan starts at Rs. 39,999.

