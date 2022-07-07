Honor 9x price in Pakistan & specs

Honor announces the 9x with great specs at an affordable price. Android v9.0 (Pie) will power the gadget. The Honor 9x is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810, a strong SoC, and 6GB of RAM. Honor’s 9x has 128 gigabytes of internal storage, which is ample for a mid-range phone, but you can extend it. It supports microSD cards up to 512GB, which solves the storage problem. Dual rear cameras are on the back of the phone. The Honor 9x has a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel third camera.

Honor 9x specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI EMUI 9.1 Dimensions 163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm) GPU Mali-G51 MP4 Display Technology LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~391 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP , f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP , f/2.4, (depth sensor), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP (Motorized pop-up camera ), f/2.2, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat12 600/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photovideo/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

Price in Pakistan

Honor 9X price in Pakistan starts at Rs. 39,999.

Also Read Honor Magic4 Lite price in Pakistan & specs Honor Magic4 series had Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processors. Honor Magic4 Lite...