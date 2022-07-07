Honor 9x price in Pakistan & specs

Honor Magic4 Lite price in Pakistan & specs
Honor announces the 9x with great specs at an affordable price. Android v9.0 (Pie) will power the gadget. The Honor 9x is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810, a strong SoC, and 6GB of RAM. Honor’s 9x has 128 gigabytes of internal storage, which is ample for a mid-range phone, but you can extend it. It supports microSD cards up to 512GB, which solves the storage problem. Dual rear cameras are on the back of the phone. The Honor 9x has a 48-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel third camera.
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|EMUI 9.1
|Dimensions
|163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8mm
|Weight
|196 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G51 MP4
|Display
|Technology
|LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~391 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth sensor), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP (Motorized pop-up camera ), f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat12 600/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photovideo/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
Honor 9X price in Pakistan starts at Rs. 39,999.
