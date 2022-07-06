Honor Magic4 Lite price in Pakistan & specs

Honor Magic4 series had Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processors. Honor Magic4 Lite has this Soc. Upcoming phone boasts 6.81-inch screen 128Hz refresh rate. The Like Version has a 48MP main camera, 8MP secondary camera lens, and 2MP depth camera lens. Honor Magic4 Lite will use Snapdragon 695 with Android 11 OS.

New phone measures 166 x 76 x 8 mm and weighs 189 grammes. Fingerprint scanner for security. 6 GB Ram+128 GB inner Storage Capacity saves all user data, documents, and games.

Honor Magic4 specs

General

Released 14 June, 2022 Status Coming Soon

Design

Dimensions 166.1 x 75.8 x 8.1 mm (6.54 x 2.98 x 0.32 in) Weight 189 GRAM Protection Gorilla Glass Colors Black/ Blue&amp; Silver

Network

Dual SIM DUAL SIM 2G Network GSM 3G Network HSDPA 4G Network LTE 5G Network 5G Advertisement Display Display Type IPS Size 6.81” Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixel Display Colors 16 M COLOR Pixel Density 385 PPI Touch Screen YES Display Protection GORILLA GLASS Media Alert Types RINGGING & VIBRATING Ring Tones BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE Loudspeaker YES Handsfree YES Camera Primary 48MP+2MP+2MP Selfie Camera 16MP Software Operating System ANDROID 11 Hardware Chipset Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670) GPU ADRENO 619 RAM (Memory) 8 GB Internal Storage 128 GB Card Slot microSDXC Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2A2DP/ LE Wi-fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot USB USB Type-C 2.0/USB On-The-Go GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS Advertisement Battery Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 4800 MAh Placement Non-Removable Advertisement price in Pakistan The Honor Magic4 Lite Price is RS 59,999 in Pakistan. Also Read Honor 70 series will be introduced on May 30 Honor has turned its focus to the next generation in its extremely...