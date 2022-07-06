Advertisement
Honor Magic4 Lite price in Pakistan & specs
Honor Magic4 series had Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processors. Honor Magic4 Lite has this Soc. Upcoming phone boasts 6.81-inch screen 128Hz refresh rate. The Like Version has a 48MP main camera, 8MP secondary camera lens, and 2MP depth camera lens. Honor Magic4 Lite will use Snapdragon 695 with Android 11 OS.

New phone measures 166 x 76 x 8 mm and weighs 189 grammes. Fingerprint scanner for security. 6 GB Ram+128 GB inner Storage Capacity saves all user data, documents, and games.

Honor Magic4 specs

General

Released14 June, 2022
StatusComing Soon

Design

Dimensions166.1 x 75.8 x 8.1 mm (6.54 x 2.98 x 0.32 in)
Weight189 GRAM
ProtectionGorilla Glass
ColorsBlack/ Blue&amp;amp; Silver

Network

Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE
5G Network5G
Display

Display TypeIPS
Size6.81”
Resolution1080 x 2388 pixel
Display Colors16 M COLOR
Pixel Density385 PPI
Touch ScreenYES
Display ProtectionGORILLA GLASS

Media

Alert TypesRINGGING & VIBRATING
Ring TonesBUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
LoudspeakerYES
HandsfreeYES

Camera

Primary48MP+2MP+2MP
Selfie Camera16MP

Software

Operating SystemANDROID 11

Hardware

ChipsetQualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670)
GPUADRENO 619
RAM (Memory)8 GB
Internal Storage128 GB
Card SlotmicroSDXC

Connectivity

Bluetooth5.2A2DP/ LE
Wi-fiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
USBUSB Type-C 2.0/USB On-The-Go
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity4800 MAh
PlacementNon-Removable
price in Pakistan

The Honor Magic4 Lite Price is RS 59,999 in Pakistan.

