Honor Magic4 Lite price in Pakistan & specs

Honor 70 series will be introduced on May 30
Honor has turned its focus to the next generation in its extremely...
Honor Magic4 series had Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processors. Honor Magic4 Lite has this Soc. Upcoming phone boasts 6.81-inch screen 128Hz refresh rate. The Like Version has a 48MP main camera, 8MP secondary camera lens, and 2MP depth camera lens. Honor Magic4 Lite will use Snapdragon 695 with Android 11 OS.
New phone measures 166 x 76 x 8 mm and weighs 189 grammes. Fingerprint scanner for security. 6 GB Ram+128 GB inner Storage Capacity saves all user data, documents, and games.
|Released
|14 June, 2022
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Dimensions
|166.1 x 75.8 x 8.1 mm (6.54 x 2.98 x 0.32 in)
|Weight
|189 GRAM
|Protection
|Gorilla Glass
|Colors
|Black/ Blue&amp; Silver
Network
|Dual SIM
|DUAL SIM
|2G Network
|GSM
|3G Network
|HSDPA
|4G Network
|LTE
|5G Network
|5G
Display
|Display Type
|IPS
|Size
|6.81”
|Resolution
|1080 x 2388 pixel
|Display Colors
|16 M COLOR
|Pixel Density
|385 PPI
|Touch Screen
|YES
|Display Protection
|GORILLA GLASS
Media
|Alert Types
|RINGGING & VIBRATING
|Ring Tones
|BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
|Loudspeaker
|YES
|Handsfree
|YES
Camera
|Primary
|48MP+2MP+2MP
|Selfie Camera
|16MP
Software
|Operating System
|ANDROID 11
Hardware
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670)
|GPU
|ADRENO 619
|RAM (Memory)
|8 GB
|Internal Storage
|128 GB
|Card Slot
|microSDXC
Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|5.2A2DP/ LE
|Wi-fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0/USB On-The-Go
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
Battery
