Honor Play 20 price in Pakistan & specification

Honor X20 SE price in Pakistan and specification
Honor is developing X20 SE. Honor revealed a new X-series smartphone. Weibo...
Honor Play 20 was quietly released in China with Honor Play 5T Life. Honor is currently an independent brand developing its footprint with affordable smartphones. Honor Play 20 has an 1800 MHz octa-core Unisoc T610 chipset. The phone has 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone has a memory card slot that can hold up to 512GB.Honor Play 20 has 6.52-inch IPS TFT LCD screen. The screen’s resolution is 720 x 1600 pixels. 5000 mAh battery with 10W rapid charging.
Retail Price of Honor Play 20 in Pakistan is Rs.21,999/-
|MEMORY
|Internal Memory
|128GB
|RAM
|4GB /6GB/8GB RAM
|Card Slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|PERFORMANCE
|Processor
|–
|GPU
|Unisoc T610
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po, non-removable
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Fast Charging
|Fast charging 10W
|Battery features
|CAMERA
|Front Camera
|5 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
|Front Flash Light
|Front Video Recording
|Front Camera Features
|Back Flash Light
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Back Camera
|Back Video Recording
|Back Camera Features
|Features
|CONNECTIVITY
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|3G
|Yes
|4G/LTE
|Yes
|5G
|No
|Radio
|No
|WiFi
|Yes
|NFC
