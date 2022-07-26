Honor Play 20 price in Pakistan & specification

Honor Play 20 was quietly released in China with Honor Play 5T Life. Honor is currently an independent brand developing its footprint with affordable smartphones. Honor Play 20 has an 1800 MHz octa-core Unisoc T610 chipset. The phone has 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone has a memory card slot that can hold up to 512GB.Honor Play 20 has 6.52-inch IPS TFT LCD screen. The screen’s resolution is 720 x 1600 pixels. 5000 mAh battery with 10W rapid charging.

Honor Play 20 price in Pakistan

Retail Price of Honor Play 20 in Pakistan is Rs.21,999/-

Honor Play 20 specification

MEMORY Internal Memory 128GB RAM 4GB /6GB/8GB RAM Card Slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)

PERFORMANCE Processor – GPU Unisoc T610 CPU Octa-core (2×1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

BATTERY Type Li-Po, non-removable Capacity 5000 mAh Fast Charging Fast charging 10W Battery features

CAMERA Front Camera 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide) Front Flash Light Front Video Recording Advertisement [email protected] Front Camera Features portrait mode

watermark

smiling face capture

Advertisement Selfie mirroring

voice-activated photo

timed photo Back Flash Light LED flash, HDR, panorama Back Camera 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Back Video Recording [email protected] Advertisement Back Camera Features Advertisement normal photo

portrait photo

professional mode

HDR

time-lapse photography

Advertisement large aperture blur

watermark Features Compass

accelerometer

proximity Advertisement

CONNECTIVITY Bluetooth Yes 3G Yes 4G/LTE Yes 5G No Radio No WiFi Yes NFC

Advertisement

Also Read Honor X20 SE price in Pakistan and specification Honor is developing X20 SE. Honor revealed a new X-series smartphone. Weibo...