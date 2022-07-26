Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Honor Play 20 price in Pakistan & specification

Articles
Honor Play 20

Honor Play 20 was quietly released in China with Honor Play 5T Life. Honor is currently an independent brand developing its footprint with affordable smartphones. Honor Play 20 has an 1800 MHz octa-core Unisoc T610 chipset. The phone has 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone has a memory card slot that can hold up to 512GB.Honor Play 20 has 6.52-inch IPS TFT LCD screen. The screen’s resolution is 720 x 1600 pixels. 5000 mAh battery with 10W rapid charging.

Honor Play 20 price in Pakistan

Retail Price of Honor Play 20 in Pakistan is Rs.21,999/-

Honor Play 20 specification

 MEMORY
Internal Memory128GB
RAM4GB /6GB/8GB RAM
Card SlotmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
 PERFORMANCE
Processor
GPUUnisoc T610
CPUOcta-core (2×1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
 BATTERY
TypeLi-Po, non-removable
Capacity5000 mAh
Fast ChargingFast charging 10W
Battery features
 CAMERA
Front Camera5 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
Front Flash Light
Front Video Recording
Front Camera Features
  • portrait mode
  • watermark
  • smiling face capture
  • Selfie mirroring
  • voice-activated photo
  • timed photo
Back Flash LightLED flash, HDR, panorama
Back Camera
  • 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
  • 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Back Video Recording
Back Camera Features
  • normal photo
  • portrait photo
  • professional mode
  • HDR
  • time-lapse photography
  • large aperture blur
  • watermark
Features
  • Compass
  • accelerometer
  • proximity
 CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Yes
3G Yes
4G/LTE Yes
5G No
Radio No
WiFi Yes
NFC
