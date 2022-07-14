Honor Play 4e specs & price in Pakistan

New Honor Play 4e Smartphone Honor releases Play 4e. The show has astonishing new information. This new series variation has a strong chipset. Good other specifications. Honor Play 4e will have a 6.39-inch screen with 720 x 1560p resolution. Screen notch holds front-facing camera. The Honor Play 4e has a 2.2 GHz Kirin 710A octa-core processor. The phone seems mid-range. It has 4GB of RAM. This much RAM produces great outcomes. Honor’s Play 4e will have 128GB of storage. A dedicated slot will boost the phone’s internal storage. Honor 4e has triple rear cameras.

Honor Play 4e specs

Build OS Android 10 OS Dimensions 170 x 78.5 x 8.9mm Weight 213 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Light Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Kirin 710A Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~412 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP main sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 8 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP5X, No Google Play Services, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast charging 22.5W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)

Price in Pakistan

Honor Play 4e price in Pakistan is Rs.35000 (Expected).

