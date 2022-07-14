Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Honor Play 4e specs & price in Pakistan

Honor Play 4e specs & price in Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
Honor Play 4e specs & price in Pakistan

Honor Play 4e

Advertisement

New Honor Play 4e Smartphone Honor releases Play 4e. The show has astonishing new information. This new series variation has a strong chipset. Good other specifications. Honor Play 4e will have a 6.39-inch screen with 720 x 1560p resolution. Screen notch holds front-facing camera. The Honor Play 4e has a 2.2 GHz Kirin 710A octa-core processor. The phone seems mid-range. It has 4GB of RAM. This much RAM produces great outcomes. Honor’s Play 4e will have 128GB of storage. A dedicated slot will boost the phone’s internal storage. Honor 4e has triple rear cameras.

Honor Play 4e specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
Dimensions170 x 78.5 x 8.9mm
Weight213 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Light Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetKirin 710A
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~412 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP main sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front8 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP5X, No Google Play Services, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast charging 22.5W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)

Price in Pakistan

Honor Play 4e price in Pakistan is Rs.35000 (Expected).

Also Read

Honor 9x price in Pakistan & specs
Honor 9x price in Pakistan & specs

Honor announces the 9x with great specs at an affordable price. Android...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story