Honor Play 4e specs & price in Pakistan

New Honor Play 4e Smartphone Honor releases Play 4e. The show has astonishing new information. This new series variation has a strong chipset. Good other specifications. Honor Play 4e will have a 6.39-inch screen with 720 x 1560p resolution. Screen notch holds front-facing camera. The Honor Play 4e has a 2.2 GHz Kirin 710A octa-core processor. The phone seems mid-range. It has 4GB of RAM. This much RAM produces great outcomes. Honor’s Play 4e will have 128GB of storage. A dedicated slot will boost the phone’s internal storage. Honor 4e has triple rear cameras.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|Dimensions
|170 x 78.5 x 8.9mm
|Weight
|213 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Light Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Kirin 710A
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~412 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP main sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|8 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP5X, No Google Play Services, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast charging 22.5W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)
Honor Play 4e price in Pakistan is Rs.35000 (Expected).
