Honor Play 5T Life price in Pakistan & specs

Honor has released the Play 5T Life. Chinese business launches new smartphone without event. Honor’s latest phone is a youth/vitality version. The phone was listed without a news announcement. Honor Play 5T Life is the new phone. The smartphone will be powered by the Mediatek Helio P35 processor. The new phone sports an Octa-Core CPU. Honor’s Play 5T Life sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, while the next Honor Play 5T will have a full-HD display with 720 x 1560 pixels. The phone has 6 gigabytes of RAM, which is more than plenty, so it will operate super-fast.

Honor Play 5T Life price in Pakistan

Honor Play 5T Life price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 33,999.

Honor Play 5T Life specs

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI Magic UI 4.0 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Mediatek Helio P35 GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~260 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (3CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted) , Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo /video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 22.5W

