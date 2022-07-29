Honor Play 5T Life price in Pakistan & specs

Honor Play 20 price in Pakistan & specification
Honor Play 20 was quietly released in China with Honor Play 5T...
Honor has released the Play 5T Life. Chinese business launches new smartphone without event. Honor’s latest phone is a youth/vitality version. The phone was listed without a news announcement. Honor Play 5T Life is the new phone. The smartphone will be powered by the Mediatek Helio P35 processor. The new phone sports an Octa-Core CPU. Honor’s Play 5T Life sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, while the next Honor Play 5T will have a full-HD display with 720 x 1560 pixels. The phone has 6 gigabytes of RAM, which is more than plenty, so it will operate super-fast.
Honor Play 5T Life price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 33,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|Magic UI 4.0
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P35
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 Pixels (~260 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (3CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted) , Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 22.5W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.