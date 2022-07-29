Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Honor Play 5T Life price in Pakistan & specs

Honor Play 5T Life price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Honor Play 5T Life price in Pakistan & specs

Honor Play 5T Life

Advertisement

Honor has released the Play 5T Life. Chinese business launches new smartphone without event. Honor’s latest phone is a youth/vitality version. The phone was listed without a news announcement. Honor Play 5T Life is the new phone. The smartphone will be powered by the Mediatek Helio P35 processor. The new phone sports an Octa-Core CPU. Honor’s Play 5T Life sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, while the next Honor Play 5T will have a full-HD display with 720 x 1560 pixels. The phone has 6 gigabytes of RAM, which is more than plenty, so it will operate super-fast.

Honor Play 5T Life price in Pakistan

Honor Play 5T Life price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 33,999.

Honor Play 5T Life specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIMagic UI 4.0
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediatek Helio P35
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1560 Pixels (~260 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (3CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted) , Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 22.5W

Also Read

Honor Play 20 price in Pakistan & specification
Honor Play 20 price in Pakistan & specification

Honor Play 20 was quietly released in China with Honor Play 5T...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story