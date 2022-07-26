Honor V40 Pro price in Pakistan & specification

The Honor V40 Pro is a brand-new smartphone with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage that will be released in the near future.

Honor V40 Pro price in Pakistan

its expected price in Pakistan is PKR 120,000

Honor V40 Pro specification

Body Dimensions 160.3 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm (6.31 x 2.90 x 0.33 in) Phone Materials Front glass, back glass, aluminum frame Weight 186 grams Phone Colors Silver, green, black, purple

Display Display OLED touch screen, 16 million colors Size 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, with a pixel density of 392 pixels per inch Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% screen-to-body ratio

Internal Hardware Chipset Kirin 990 5G – Seven nanometers CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.86 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2 x 2.36 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4 x 1.95 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G76 MP16 Memory Card Yes RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 128 – 256 GB

Camera Main Quad 1st Sensor 40 MP (wide), f/1.8 2nd Sensor 8 MP, f/3.4, (periscope telephoto), 5x optical zoom 3rd Sensor 16 MP (Ultra Wide), f/2.2 4th Sensor 2 MP (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video Recording [email protected] /60fps, [email protected] /60fps, [email protected] ; gyro-EIS Selfie Camera Dual – – 32 MP (wide), f/2.0

– 8 MP (ultra wide), f/2.2 Features HDR Video Recording 4K, 1080p; gyro-EIS

Battery Capacity 4000 mAh non-removable Type Lithium Polymer Fast Charging 40W

Sound 3.5mm jack No Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers



Additional Features Sensors Under-display fingerprint sensor – optical Other Features accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Model Phone Name Honor V40 Pro

