Honor V40 Pro price in Pakistan & specification

Honor V40 Pro

The Honor V40 Pro is a brand-new smartphone with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage that will be released in the near future.

Honor V40 Pro price in Pakistan

its expected price in Pakistan is PKR 120,000

Honor V40 Pro specification

Body

Dimensions160.3 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm (6.31 x 2.90 x 0.33 in)
Phone MaterialsFront glass, back glass, aluminum frame
Weight186 grams
Phone ColorsSilver, green, black, purple

Display

DisplayOLED touch screen, 16 million colors
Size6.57 inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 pixels, with a pixel density of 392 pixels per inch
Screen-to-body ratio89.8% screen-to-body ratio

Internal Hardware

ChipsetKirin 990 5G – Seven nanometers
CPUOcta-core (2 x 2.86 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2 x 2.36 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4 x 1.95 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G76 MP16
Memory CardYes
RAM8 GB
Internal Storage128 – 256 GB

Camera

MainQuad
1st Sensor40 MP (wide), f/1.8
2nd Sensor8 MP, f/3.4, (periscope telephoto), 5x optical zoom
3rd Sensor16 MP (Ultra Wide), f/2.2
4th Sensor2 MP (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Video Recording[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]; gyro-EIS
Selfie CameraDual
– 32 MP (wide), f/2.0
– 8 MP (ultra wide), f/2.2
FeaturesHDR
Video Recording4K, 1080p; gyro-EIS

Battery

Capacity4000 mAh non-removable
TypeLithium Polymer
Fast Charging40W

Sound

3.5mm jackNo
LoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
Additional Features

SensorsUnder-display fingerprint sensor – optical
Other Featuresaccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Model

Phone NameHonor V40 Pro

