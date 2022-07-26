Honor V40 Pro price in Pakistan & specification

The Honor V40 Pro is a brand-new smartphone with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage that will be released in the near future.
Honor V40 Pro price in Pakistan
its expected price in Pakistan is PKR 120,000
Honor V40 Pro specification
Body
|Dimensions
|160.3 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm (6.31 x 2.90 x 0.33 in)
|Phone Materials
|Front glass, back glass, aluminum frame
|Weight
|186 grams
|Phone Colors
|Silver, green, black, purple
Display
|Display
|OLED touch screen, 16 million colors
|Size
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, with a pixel density of 392 pixels per inch
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.8% screen-to-body ratio
Internal Hardware
|Chipset
|Kirin 990 5G – Seven nanometers
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.86 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2 x 2.36 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4 x 1.95 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MP16
|Memory Card
|Yes
|RAM
|8 GB
|Internal Storage
|128 – 256 GB
Camera
|Main
|Quad
|1st Sensor
|40 MP (wide), f/1.8
|2nd Sensor
|8 MP, f/3.4, (periscope telephoto), 5x optical zoom
|3rd Sensor
|16 MP (Ultra Wide), f/2.2
|4th Sensor
|2 MP (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video Recording
|[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]; gyro-EIS
|Selfie Camera
|Dual
|–
|– 32 MP (wide), f/2.0
– 8 MP (ultra wide), f/2.2
|Features
|HDR
|Video Recording
|4K, 1080p; gyro-EIS
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh non-removable
|Type
|Lithium Polymer
|Fast Charging
|40W
Sound
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
Additional Features
|Sensors
|Under-display fingerprint sensor – optical
|Other Features
|accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
