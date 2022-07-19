Honor X20 SE price in Pakistan and specification

Honor is developing X20 SE. Honor revealed a new X-series smartphone. Weibo posted a live shot of the future phone. Honor X20 SE is a mid-range smartphone. The smartphone contains a Chipset of Dimensity 700, the most powerful, and an Octa-Core CPU to make it ultrafast. This smartphone’s GPU is Mali-G57 MP2.

Honor X20 SE price in Pakistan

Honor X20 SE price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 59,999.

Honor X20 SE specification

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Magic UI 3.1 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby ( Nano -SIM) Colors Gradient peach, Gradient red Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Dimensity 700 GPU Mali-G57 MP2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~397 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS USB USB Type-C port NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps ), 4G LTE-A 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3 /eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra No Google Play Services, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo video/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging 22.5W

