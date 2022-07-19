Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Honor X20 SE price in Pakistan and specification
Honor X20 SE price in Pakistan and specification

Honor X20 SE price in Pakistan and specification

Articles
Advertisement
Honor X20 SE price in Pakistan and specification

Honor X20 SE

Advertisement

Honor is developing X20 SE. Honor revealed a new X-series smartphone. Weibo posted a live shot of the future phone. Honor X20 SE is a mid-range smartphone. The smartphone contains a Chipset of Dimensity 700, the most powerful, and an Octa-Core CPU to make it ultrafast. This smartphone’s GPU is Mali-G57 MP2.

Honor X20 SE price in Pakistan

Honor X20 SE price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 59,999.

Honor X20 SE specification

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMagic UI 3.1
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGradient peach, Gradient red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetDimensity 700
GPUMali-G57 MP2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~397 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
USBUSB Type-C port
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNo Google Play Services, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo video/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 22.5W

Also Read

Honor X20 price in Pakistan and specification
Honor X20 price in Pakistan and specification

Tech-savvy Honor is releasing X20. Honor's X-series smartphone is being updated. A...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
OnePlus Nord N100 price in Pakistan & Features
OnePlus Nord N100 price in Pakistan & Features
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & Features
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & Features
Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs
Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & specifications
OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story