Honor X20 SE price in Pakistan and specification

Honor X20 price in Pakistan and specification
Honor is developing X20 SE. Honor revealed a new X-series smartphone. Weibo posted a live shot of the future phone. Honor X20 SE is a mid-range smartphone. The smartphone contains a Chipset of Dimensity 700, the most powerful, and an Octa-Core CPU to make it ultrafast. This smartphone’s GPU is Mali-G57 MP2.
Honor X20 SE price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 59,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Magic UI 3.1
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Gradient peach, Gradient red
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Dimensity 700
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MP2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~397 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C port
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|No Google Play Services, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo video/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 22.5W
