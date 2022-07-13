Honor X40i price in Pakistan & Specs

Nothing Phone 1 Price in Pakistan & Specs
After months of teasing, Nothing has finally launched its first smartphone called...
Honor‘s newest midrange phone, the Honor X40i, was introduced in China earlier today. Honor X40i price in Pakistan is expected under 50 thousand. The phone has a 6.7-inch LTPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, as well as MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 processor. It weighs 175 grammes and has a beautiful design that measures 7.43mm at its thickest point.
The rear houses a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor, with the two modules creating a figure eight. The software is covered by Magic UI 6.1, which is based on Android 12. The phone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery that can be charged at 40W.
Honor X40i is available in rose pink, silver, green, and black, with prices ranging Honor X40i price in Pakistan is expected to stand at PKR 48,999. China begins open sales on July 22.
|NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G
|LAUNCH
|Announced
|2022, July 13
|Status
|Coming soon. Exp. release 2022, July 22
|BODY
|Dimensions
|162.9 x 74.5 x 7.4 mm (6.41 x 2.93 x 0.29 in)
|Weight
|175 g (6.17 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches, 108.7 cm2 (~89.6% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2388 pixels (~391 ppi density)
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 12, Magic UI 6.1, no Google Play Services
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
|MAIN CAMERA
|Dual
|50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected]
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
|Video
|[email protected]
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, compass
|Virtual proximity sensing
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 44W
|MISC
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green. Aurora
|Models
|DIO-AN00
|Price
|Expected 50,ooo PKR
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.