Honor X40i price in Pakistan & Specs

Honor‘s newest midrange phone, the Honor X40i, was introduced in China earlier today. Honor X40i price in Pakistan is expected under 50 thousand. The phone has a 6.7-inch LTPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, as well as MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 processor. It weighs 175 grammes and has a beautiful design that measures 7.43mm at its thickest point.

The rear houses a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor, with the two modules creating a figure eight. The software is covered by Magic UI 6.1, which is based on Android 12. The phone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery that can be charged at 40W.

Honor X40i is available in rose pink, silver, green, and black, with prices ranging Honor X40i price in Pakistan is expected to stand at PKR 48,999. China begins open sales on July 22.

Specification:

NETWORK Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G

LAUNCH Announced 2022, July 13 Status Coming soon. Exp. release 2022, July 22

BODY Dimensions 162.9 x 74.5 x 7.4 mm (6.41 x 2.93 x 0.29 in) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD Size 6.7 inches, 108.7 cm2 (~89.6% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels (~391 ppi density)

PLATFORM OS Android 12, Magic UI 6.1, no Google Play Services Chipset MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC2

MEMORY Card slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM

MAIN CAMERA Dual 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected]

SELFIE CAMERA Single 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide) Video [email protected]

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS NFC No Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, compass Virtual proximity sensing

BATTERY Type Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 44W

MISC Colors Black, Silver, Green. Aurora Models DIO-AN00 Price Expected 50,ooo PKR