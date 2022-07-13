Advertisement
Honor X40i price in Pakistan & Specs

Honor X40i price in Pakistan & Specs

Honor‘s newest midrange phone, the Honor X40i, was introduced in China earlier today. Honor X40i price in Pakistan is expected under 50 thousand. The phone has a 6.7-inch LTPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, as well as MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 processor. It weighs 175 grammes and has a beautiful design that measures 7.43mm at its thickest point.

The rear houses a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor, with the two modules creating a figure eight. The software is covered by Magic UI 6.1, which is based on Android 12. The phone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery that can be charged at 40W.

Honor X40i is available in rose pink, silver, green, and black, with prices ranging  Honor X40i price in Pakistan is expected to stand at PKR 48,999. China begins open sales on July 22.

Honor X40i price in Pakistan

Specification:

NETWORKTechnologyGSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G

 

LAUNCHAnnounced2022, July 13
StatusComing soon. Exp. release 2022, July 22

 

BODYDimensions162.9 x 74.5 x 7.4 mm (6.41 x 2.93 x 0.29 in)
Weight175 g (6.17 oz)
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

 

DISPLAYTypeIPS LCD
Size6.7 inches, 108.7 cm2 (~89.6% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2388 pixels (~391 ppi density)

 

PLATFORMOSAndroid 12, Magic UI 6.1, no Google Play Services
ChipsetMediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G57 MC2

 

MEMORYCard slotNo
Internal128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM

 

MAIN CAMERADual50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]

 

SELFIE CAMERASingle8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
Video[email protected]

 

SOUNDLoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes

 

COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.1, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
NFCNo
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

 

FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, compass
 Virtual proximity sensing

 

BATTERYTypeLi-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable
ChargingFast charging 44W

 

MISCColorsBlack, Silver, Green. Aurora
ModelsDIO-AN00
PriceExpected 50,ooo PKR

 

