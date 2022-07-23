Advertisement
Honor X8 5G Price in Pakistan & Features

Honor X8 5G Price in Pakistan & Features.

The Honor X8 5G smartphone, which is claimed to be the 5G version of the Honor X8 already released in March of this year, was surreptitiously unveiled by Honor.

There is more to it than merely increased 5G connectivity support, though.

The new X8 5G sports a smaller 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels as a start. A Snapdragon 480+ SoC has replaced the Snapdragon 680 SoC, and oddly enough, while using an older manufacturing process and running at lower clock speeds, it is a more potent replacement.

There is only one memory option available: 6GB/128GB.

However, Honor had to make some compromises to keep the price low, thus the 5MP ultrawide camera has been eliminated, and the primary 64MP camera has been replaced with a 48MP f/1.8 camera.

The X8 5G currently just includes a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera. The selfie’s resolution has been reduced to 8MP with f/2.0.

Honor X8 5G Price in Pakistan

The Honor X8 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 42,999.

Honor X8 5G Specifications:

Network
2G BandGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz
4G BandLTE Band 1: 2100, Band 2: 1900, Band 3: 1800, Band 4: 1700, Band 5: 850, Band 7: 2600, Band 8: 900, Band 12-14, 17: 700, Band 20: 800, Band 28: 700, Band 31: 450, Band 71: 600 MHz
DISPLAY
TypeIPS LCD Display Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch, 90Hz Refresh Rate
Display Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2388 Pixels, 395 PPI
CAMERA
Back CameraQuad Camera: 64MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP with LED Flash, AF
Front CameraSingle: 16 MP (wide)
Camera FeaturesLED Flash, HDR, Panorama
[email protected]
BODY
Dimensions163.4 x 74.7 x 7.5 mm
Weight177g
SIMSingle SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM(Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
ColorTitanium Silver, Midnight Black, Ocean Blue
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 11 – Magic UI 4.2
CPUOcta-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Processor
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
MEMORY
Internal128GB Storage
RAM6GB
Card slotNo
BATTERY
Power4000 mAh Li-Po Fast Charging 22.5W Battery
CONNECTIVITY
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
RadioFM Radio: No, USB: microUSB v2.0 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic
NFCNo
OTGYes
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm JackYes
GPSYes + A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
MORE FEATURES
BrowserHTML5
SensorsFingerprint(side-mounted), Accelerometer, Virtual Proximity Sensing, Compass
MessagingSMS, MMS, Email, IM, Push Mail
GamesYes, Downloadable and Built-in Available
Protection

