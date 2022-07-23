Honor X8 5G Price in Pakistan & Features.

The Honor X8 5G smartphone, which is claimed to be the 5G version of the Honor X8 already released in March of this year, was surreptitiously unveiled by Honor.

There is more to it than merely increased 5G connectivity support, though.

The new X8 5G sports a smaller 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels as a start. A Snapdragon 480+ SoC has replaced the Snapdragon 680 SoC, and oddly enough, while using an older manufacturing process and running at lower clock speeds, it is a more potent replacement.

There is only one memory option available: 6GB/128GB.

However, Honor had to make some compromises to keep the price low, thus the 5MP ultrawide camera has been eliminated, and the primary 64MP camera has been replaced with a 48MP f/1.8 camera.

Advertisement

The X8 5G currently just includes a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera. The selfie’s resolution has been reduced to 8MP with f/2.0.

Honor X8 5G Price in Pakistan

The Honor X8 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 42,999.

Honor X8 5G Specifications:

Network 2G Band GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz 4G Band LTE Band 1: 2100, Band 2: 1900, Band 3: 1800, Band 4: 1700, Band 5: 850, Band 7: 2600, Band 8: 900, Band 12-14, 17: 700, Band 20: 800, Band 28: 700, Band 31: 450, Band 71: 600 MHz DISPLAY Type IPS LCD Display Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2388 Pixels, 395 PPI CAMERA Back Camera Quad Camera: 64MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP with LED Flash, AF Front Camera Single: 16 MP (wide) Camera Features LED Flash, HDR, Panorama

[email protected] BODY Dimensions 163.4 x 74.7 x 7.5 mm Weight 177g SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM(Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Color Titanium Silver, Midnight Black, Ocean Blue PLATFORM OS Android 11 – Magic UI 4.2 CPU Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Processor Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 MEMORY Internal 128GB Storage RAM 6GB Card slot No BATTERY Power 4000 mAh Li-Po Fast Charging 22.5W Battery CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE Radio FM Radio: No, USB: microUSB v2.0 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic NFC No OTG Yes Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm Jack Yes GPS Yes + A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO MORE FEATURES Browser HTML5 Sensors Fingerprint(side-mounted), Accelerometer, Virtual Proximity Sensing, Compass Messaging SMS, MMS, Email, IM, Push Mail Games Yes, Downloadable and Built-in Available Protection –

Also Read Honor Reveals Announces Date for its latest Affordable Phones After parting from Huawei, Honor has made a comeback in the global...