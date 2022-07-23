Honor X8 5G Price in Pakistan & Features.

Honor Reveals Announces Date for its latest Affordable Phones
After parting from Huawei, Honor has made a comeback in the global...
The Honor X8 5G smartphone, which is claimed to be the 5G version of the Honor X8 already released in March of this year, was surreptitiously unveiled by Honor.
There is more to it than merely increased 5G connectivity support, though.
The new X8 5G sports a smaller 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels as a start. A Snapdragon 480+ SoC has replaced the Snapdragon 680 SoC, and oddly enough, while using an older manufacturing process and running at lower clock speeds, it is a more potent replacement.
There is only one memory option available: 6GB/128GB.
However, Honor had to make some compromises to keep the price low, thus the 5MP ultrawide camera has been eliminated, and the primary 64MP camera has been replaced with a 48MP f/1.8 camera.
The X8 5G currently just includes a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera. The selfie’s resolution has been reduced to 8MP with f/2.0.
The Honor X8 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 42,999.
Honor X8 5G Specifications:
|Network
|2G Band
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz
|4G Band
|LTE Band 1: 2100, Band 2: 1900, Band 3: 1800, Band 4: 1700, Band 5: 850, Band 7: 2600, Band 8: 900, Band 12-14, 17: 700, Band 20: 800, Band 28: 700, Band 31: 450, Band 71: 600 MHz
|DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD Display Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch, 90Hz Refresh Rate
|Display Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2388 Pixels, 395 PPI
|CAMERA
|Back Camera
|Quad Camera: 64MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP with LED Flash, AF
|Front Camera
|Single: 16 MP (wide)
|Camera Features
|LED Flash, HDR, Panorama
[email protected]
|BODY
|Dimensions
|163.4 x 74.7 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|177g
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM(Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Color
|Titanium Silver, Midnight Black, Ocean Blue
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 11 – Magic UI 4.2
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Processor
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|MEMORY
|Internal
|128GB Storage
|RAM
|6GB
|Card slot
|No
|BATTERY
|Power
|4000 mAh Li-Po Fast Charging 22.5W Battery
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|Radio
|FM Radio: No, USB: microUSB v2.0 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic
|NFC
|No
|OTG
|Yes
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm Jack
|Yes
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|MORE FEATURES
|Browser
|HTML5
|Sensors
|Fingerprint(side-mounted), Accelerometer, Virtual Proximity Sensing, Compass
|Messaging
|SMS, MMS, Email, IM, Push Mail
|Games
|Yes, Downloadable and Built-in Available
|Protection
|–
