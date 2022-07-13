Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
How to install Bash on Windows 11

How to install Bash on Windows 11

Articles
Advertisement
How to install Bash on Windows 11
Advertisement

Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 from Microsoft was made available over three years ago. As a result, you may now use the Bash shell and Linux binary executables that are compatible with Ubuntu Linux.

Since then, Microsoft has only worked to improve the Windows Subsystem for Linux, and a change in a mid-2020 Windows 10 preview edition made it simpler to install Bash. It was still used in Windows 11. Open Windows Terminal as an administrator to install Bash. You can do this by selecting “Windows Terminal (Admin)” from the power user menu when you right-click the Windows icon. (If you use Windows 10, you can see it listed in the menu as “Windows Powershell (Admin)”)

How to install Bash on Windows 11

How to install Bash on Windows 11

Then Windows will start downloading and installing the GUI App Support, WSL Kernel, and Virtual Machine Platform. Ubuntu will also be downloaded, although it won’t be installed right away. It can take a while to complete this process.

You must restart your computer after downloading all of the necessary assets in order for the modifications to take effect. You have two options: restart your computer the conventional way, or enter the following command while still in the terminal:

Advertisement

shutdown /r /t 0

How to install Bash on Windows 11
Installation will proceed automatically after your computer has restarted. You’ll be asked to establish a username and password after Ubuntu has been downloaded and installed. Once you’ve input it, Ubuntu will start up, and you can then use Bash in Windows as much as you like.
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
iPhone 11 price in Pakistan and specifications
iPhone 11 price in Pakistan and specifications
BuzzFeed to Create Content using ChatGPT's AI, Increasing Stock by 200%+
BuzzFeed to Create Content using ChatGPT's AI, Increasing Stock by 200%+
Nokia 106 Price in Pakistan & features
Nokia 106 Price in Pakistan & features
Realme C35 price in Pakistan & specifications
Realme C35 price in Pakistan & specifications
Google is rolling out ‘Material You’ design on Android apps
Google is rolling out ‘Material You’ design on Android apps
Apple temporarily halted development of its own Wi-Fi chip
Apple temporarily halted development of its own Wi-Fi chip
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story