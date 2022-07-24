How to remove camera app manufacturer watermarks

Watermarks are available in the camera.

Many smartphones now apply a “Shot on” watermark on all camera photographs. This isn’t a new phone function. The Huawei P9 was one of the first phones to watermark my images with “Huawei P9 – Leica Dual Camera.” It’s not a deal-breaker for me, but I can understand how it may be for others who like clean graphics. Here’s how to remove manufacturer watermarks. You may use the index below to learn how to remove watermarks from photographs.

All Android phones that install a watermark have similar techniques for removing it. Watermarks are available in the camera app’s settings. The viewfinder’s camera settings icon is a cog. It’s normally underneath a three-dot or Hamburger symbol. Here are some images from a OnePlus 10 Pro and a Vivo X60 Pro Plus that should help you discover the watermark option in the camera app:

OnePlus phones

To discover the camera settings icons, open the camera app and press on the three-dot symbol in the upper right corner of the screen. Tap it to access the camera options. Advertisement Watermark is the first option on the settings screen, and you can turn it on or off with a single push of a button.

Vivo phones

To access the settings cog, open the camera app and press on the hamburger menu in the upper right corner of the screen. Advertisement Tap it to access the Settings tab, then scroll down to see the watermark option. Inside, you’ll find three choices for adding a Time, Model, or Custom Watermark to your photographs.

If you failed to deactivate the watermark before shooting a picture, you may remove it after the fact. How?

Crop the image

Cropping may be the simplest approach to remove manufacturer watermarks from photos. You may remove watermarks from the bottom left corner of a picture before sharing. Cropping a picture is easy to perform using the default gallery app’s photo editor.

If you want to keep an image’s aspect ratio or don’t want to crop it, this may not work. Then you may use a picture editor to remove simply the watermark.

