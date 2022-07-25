HP announced a new line of laser printers for hybrid employees

Auto-sensing technology automatically detects two-sided documents.

Retry technology repairs feeding and jamming faults automatically.

Hewlett-Packard has introduced a new line of laser printers.

Advertisement

HP has introduced a new line of laser printers that are intended to alleviate some of the most prevalent annoyances experienced by hybrid employees.

The new HP LaserJet Managed E800/E700 printers come in a wide range of colours and have a number of features that are meant to boost productivity.

The control panel on the E800/E700 series devices also lets users make last-minute changes to documents, such as highlighting, underlining, and adding esignatures.

The devices’ clever Reverse and Retry technology repairs feeding and jamming faults automatically, so they function constantly at peak speed. The printers’ auto-sensing technology automatically detects two-sided documents.

More than half of employees miss their workplace printer more than benefits like happy hour, according to a recent HP poll.

HP’s conclusion: hybrid employees require office-grade printers in a home-office bundle.

Advertisement

“As the hybrid work model continues to evolve, CIOs and IT departments have never been more challenged,” said Carles Farre, Global Head of Print Services and Solutions, at HP.

“They need intelligent printers with advanced features that streamline work processes. The HP LaserJet Managed E800/E700 series offers our customers and channel partners a sleek, fully customizable and easily manageable portfolio to meet today’s workplace and digitization goals – now and in the future.”

The same report highlighted remote and hybrid working’s security problems. HP’s newest fleet has the latest security measures.

The business says its new printers provide the “world’s most secure printing” by protecting against malicious assaults, healing from malware infections, and scanning their own software for flaws.

The LaserJet Managed E800 series will be introduced in North America on August 1 and the E700 in September. Both will come in other areas in the following months.

Also Read Samsung ISOCELL HP3 full specification Samsung ISOCELL HP3 full specification: Samsung ISOCELL HP3 officially launched with a...