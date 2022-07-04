HTC A101 tablet Price in Pakistan & Specs

HTC is now announcing the HTC A101, an Android tablet, after releasing the Desire 22 Pro, the company’s first smartphone of the year, last week.
The low-cost smartphone features a 7,000 mAh battery, 10-inch IPS LCD, and Unisoc T618 processor.
The tablet features a metal uni-body, a 10-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution up front, and some substantial bezels.
The smartphone has a Unisoc T618 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable storage that can be added to using a microSD card. Additionally, the tablet has a 3.5mm headphone connector.
There is a 16MP camera on the back and a 5MP front-facing camera. Android 11 takes care of the software front. A 7,000 mAh battery is present, and 10W USB-C charging is supported.
HTC A101 tablet Price in Pakistan
The HTC A101 tablet expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 45,999.
HTC A101 tablet Specifications:
Network
|Dual SIM
|DUAL SIM
|2G Network
|GSM
|3G Network
|HSDPA
|4G Network
|LTE
Display
|Display Type
|IPS
|Size
|10.1”
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 PIXEL
|Touch Screen
|YES
Media
|Alert Types
|Ringging & Vibrating
|Ring Tones
|Built in & Downloadable
|Loudspeaker
|yes
|Handsfree
|yes
Camera
|Primary
|13MP+2MP
|Selfie Camera
|5 MP
Hardware
|CPU
|8-core CPU +2.0GHz + six Cortex-A55 cores 2.0GHz
|GPU
|Mali G52 MP2 GPU
|RAM (Memory)
|8 GB
|Internal Storage
|128 GB
|Card Slot
|MicroSD
Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|YES
|Wi-fi
|YES
|USB
|USB TYPE C PORT
|GPS
|SUPPORTED
Battery
|Battery Type
|Li-Ion (Lithium Ion)
|Capacity
|7000 MAh
|Placement
|LI-PO
