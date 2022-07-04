HTC A101 tablet Price in Pakistan & Specs

HTC is now announcing the HTC A101, an Android tablet, after releasing the Desire 22 Pro, the company’s first smartphone of the year, last week.

The low-cost smartphone features a 7,000 mAh battery, 10-inch IPS LCD, and Unisoc T618 processor.

The tablet features a metal uni-body, a 10-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution up front, and some substantial bezels.

The smartphone has a Unisoc T618 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable storage that can be added to using a microSD card. Additionally, the tablet has a 3.5mm headphone connector.

There is a 16MP camera on the back and a 5MP front-facing camera. Android 11 takes care of the software front. A 7,000 mAh battery is present, and 10W USB-C charging is supported.

HTC A101 tablet Price in Pakistan

The HTC A101 tablet expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 45,999.

HTC A101 tablet Specifications:

Network Dual SIM DUAL SIM 2G Network GSM 3G Network HSDPA 4G Network LTE

Display Display Type IPS Size 10.1" Resolution 1920 x 1200 PIXEL Touch Screen YES

Media Alert Types Ringging & Vibrating Ring Tones Built in & Downloadable Loudspeaker yes Handsfree yes

Camera Primary 13MP+2MP Selfie Camera 5 MP

Hardware

CPU 8-core CPU +2.0GHz + six Cortex-A55 cores 2.0GHz GPU Mali G52 MP2 GPU RAM (Memory) 8 GB Internal Storage 128 GB Card Slot MicroSD

Connectivity Bluetooth YES Wi-fi YES USB USB TYPE C PORT GPS SUPPORTED

Battery Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 7000 MAh Placement LI-PO