HTC A101 tablet Price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
HTC A101 tablet Price in Pakistan & Specs.

HTC is now announcing the HTC A101, an Android tablet, after releasing the Desire 22 Pro, the company’s first smartphone of the year, last week.

The low-cost smartphone features a 7,000 mAh battery, 10-inch IPS LCD, and Unisoc T618 processor.

The tablet features a metal uni-body, a 10-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution up front, and some substantial bezels.

The smartphone has a Unisoc T618 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable storage that can be added to using a microSD card. Additionally, the tablet has a 3.5mm headphone connector.

There is a 16MP camera on the back and a 5MP front-facing camera. Android 11 takes care of the software front. A 7,000 mAh battery is present, and 10W USB-C charging is supported.

HTC A101 tablet Price in Pakistan

The HTC A101 tablet expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 45,999.

HTC A101 tablet Specifications:

Network

Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE

Display

Display TypeIPS
Size10.1”
Resolution1920 x 1200 PIXEL
Touch ScreenYES
Media

Alert TypesRingging & Vibrating
Ring TonesBuilt in & Downloadable
Loudspeakeryes
Handsfreeyes
Camera

Primary13MP+2MP
Selfie Camera5 MP

Hardware

CPU8-core CPU +2.0GHz + six Cortex-A55 cores 2.0GHz
GPUMali G52 MP2 GPU
RAM (Memory)8 GB
Internal Storage128 GB
Card SlotMicroSD

Connectivity

BluetoothYES
Wi-fiYES
USBUSB TYPE C PORT
GPSSUPPORTED
Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity7000 MAh
PlacementLI-PO
