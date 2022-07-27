Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs.

Huawei Nova 4 specs & price in Pakistan
Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei, unveiled the Enjoy 50 Pro smartphone at the company’s product launch event today, officially revealing the look of the premium mid-range model.
There are four color possibilities for the Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro: Magic Night Black, Blue, Emerald Green, and Snow White.
The smartphone is powered by the Octa-core, 6nm-processed Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processing platform. An Adreno 610 GPU is included with the chipset.
There are storage options of 128GB and 256GB, and the processor is paired with 8GB. Additional virtual RAM of 3GB is also available on the device.
The Enjoy 50 Pro has a 6.7-inch LCD screen with an FHD+ resolution of 2388 x 1080 pixels for the display.
The display has a punch-hole design, a 1.05mm ultra-narrow bezel, and support for 90Hz refresh rate and 270Hz touch sampling rate.
The Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 57,999.
Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro Specifications:
|BASIC INFO
|Brand
|Huawei
|Model
|Enjoy 50 Pro
|Status
|Coming soon
|Release Date
|2022, December
|BODY
|Dimensions
|163.5 x 76.5 x 9 mm
|Weight
|197 g
|Colors
|Black, Gradient Blue, Forest Green, Pink
|Body Material
|–
|SIMs
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water & Dust
|–
|DISPLAY
|Size
|6.63 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Resolutions
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio
|PPI
|397 ppi density
|Multi touch
|Yes
|Protection
|–
|NETWORKS
|2G
|GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G
|LTE
|5G
|1, 3, 38, 41, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|CAMERA
|Rear Triple
|48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.4, 120? (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Videos
|[email protected], [email protected]
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.2
HDR
[email protected]
|HARDWARE
|OS
|Android 12
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|RAM
|6GB / 8GB
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB
|Card Slot
|No
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Removable
|Non-Removable
|Talk Time
|N/A
|Stand By
|N/A
|Fast Charging
|Fast charging
|Wireless Charging
|No
|COMMONS
|Sound
|3.5mm Audio Jeck, MP3, Cancelled Noice
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LEc
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|Wi Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|NFC
|Yes
