Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs.

Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei, unveiled the Enjoy 50 Pro smartphone at the company’s product launch event today, officially revealing the look of the premium mid-range model.

There are four color possibilities for the Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro: Magic Night Black, Blue, Emerald Green, and Snow White.

The smartphone is powered by the Octa-core, 6nm-processed Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processing platform. An Adreno 610 GPU is included with the chipset.

There are storage options of 128GB and 256GB, and the processor is paired with 8GB. Additional virtual RAM of 3GB is also available on the device.

The Enjoy 50 Pro has a 6.7-inch LCD screen with an FHD+ resolution of 2388 x 1080 pixels for the display.

The display has a punch-hole design, a 1.05mm ultra-narrow bezel, and support for 90Hz refresh rate and 270Hz touch sampling rate.

Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro Price in Pakistan

The Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 57,999.

Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro Specifications:

BASIC INFO Brand Huawei Model Enjoy 50 Pro Status Coming soon Release Date 2022, December BODY Dimensions 163.5 x 76.5 x 9 mm Weight 197 g Colors Black, Gradient Blue, Forest Green, Pink Body Material – SIMs Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water & Dust – DISPLAY Size 6.63 inches Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Resolutions 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio PPI 397 ppi density Multi touch Yes Protection – NETWORKS 2G GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G LTE 5G 1, 3, 38, 41, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G GPRS Yes EDGE Yes CAMERA Rear Triple 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.4, 120? (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Videos [email protected], [email protected] Front 16 MP, f/2.2

HDR

[email protected] HARDWARE OS Android 12 Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 RAM 6GB / 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Card Slot No BATTERY Type Li-Po Capacity 4500 mAh Removable Non-Removable Talk Time N/A Stand By N/A Fast Charging Fast charging Wireless Charging No COMMONS Sound 3.5mm Audio Jeck, MP3, Cancelled Noice Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LEc GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go Wi Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot NFC Yes

