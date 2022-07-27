Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs

Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Advertisement
Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs

Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs.

Advertisement

Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei, unveiled the Enjoy 50 Pro smartphone at the company’s product launch event today, officially revealing the look of the premium mid-range model.

There are four color possibilities for the Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro: Magic Night Black, Blue, Emerald Green, and Snow White.

The smartphone is powered by the Octa-core, 6nm-processed Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processing platform. An Adreno 610 GPU is included with the chipset.

There are storage options of 128GB and 256GB, and the processor is paired with 8GB. Additional virtual RAM of 3GB is also available on the device.

The Enjoy 50 Pro has a 6.7-inch LCD screen with an FHD+ resolution of 2388 x 1080 pixels for the display.

Advertisement

The display has a punch-hole design, a 1.05mm ultra-narrow bezel, and support for 90Hz refresh rate and 270Hz touch sampling rate.

Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro Price in Pakistan

The Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 57,999.

Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro Specifications:

BASIC INFO
BrandHuawei
ModelEnjoy 50 Pro
StatusComing soon
Release Date2022, December
BODY
Dimensions163.5 x 76.5 x 9 mm
Weight197 g
ColorsBlack, Gradient Blue, Forest Green, Pink
Body Material
SIMsDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Water & Dust
DISPLAY
Size6.63 inches
TypeIPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Resolutions1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio
PPI397 ppi density
Multi touchYes
Protection
NETWORKS
2GGSM 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3GHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4GLTE
5G1, 3, 38, 41, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
CAMERA
Rear Triple48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.4, 120? (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Videos[email protected], [email protected]
Front16 MP, f/2.2
HDR
[email protected]
HARDWARE
OSAndroid 12
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 810
CPUOcta-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
RAM6GB / 8GB
Storage128GB / 256GB
Card SlotNo
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po
Capacity4500 mAh
RemovableNon-Removable
Talk TimeN/A
Stand ByN/A
Fast ChargingFast charging
Wireless ChargingNo
COMMONS
Sound3.5mm Audio Jeck, MP3, Cancelled Noice
SensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LEc
GPSYes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
Wi FiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
NFCYes
Advertisement

 

Also Read

Huawei Nova 4 specs & price in Pakistan
Huawei Nova 4 specs & price in Pakistan

This month, Huawei will release the Nova 4 series, which has a...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story