Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & specification

Huawei launched Mate 40. New Pro Plus version. Huawei announced Mate 40 today. Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus, and Porsche Design Huawei Mate 40 RS. On the rear of Huawei Mate 40 series phones are circular camera cutouts. Dual stereo speakers are standard. Discover Huawei’s Mate 40 Pro Plus’s specs. Kirin 9000 5G will power this smartphone (5 nm). HiSilicon’s most powerful chipset. This phone’s Octa-core CPU and Mali-G78 MP24 GPU make it powerful. The upcoming Huawei Mate 40 will sport 12 gigabytes of RAM.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus price in Pakistan

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 267,999.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus specification

Advertisement NETWORK Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G 2G Bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) 3G Bands HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 5G Bands 1, 3, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78, 79, 80, 84 SA/NSA/Sub6 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G Advertisement BODY Dimensions 162.9 x 75.5 x 8.8 mm (6.41 x 2.97 x 0.35 in) Weight 230 g (8.11 oz) Build Glass front, ceramic back, aluminum frame Sim Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Others IP68 dust/water resistant Advertisement DISPLAY Type OLED, HDR10, 90Hz Size 6.76 inches, 115.7 cm2 (~94.1% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1344 x 2772 pixels, 18.5:9 ratio (~456 ppi density) Advertisement PLATFORM OS Android 10, EMUI 11, no Google Play Services Chipset Kirin 9000 5G (5 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×3.13 GHz Cortex-A77 & 3×2.54 GHz Cortex-A77 & 4×2.05 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G78 MP24 Advertisement MEMORY Card slot NM (Nano Memory), up to 256GB (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 256GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/12GB RAM Others SFS 1.0 Advertisement Advertisement CAMERA Primary 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22µm, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS 12 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom 8 MP, f/4.4, 240mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom 20 MP, f/2.4, 14mm (ultrawide), PDAF TOF 3D, (depth) Features Leica optics, LED flash, panorama, HDR Video [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/480fps, [email protected], [email protected], HDR, gyro-EIS Secondary 13 MP, f/2.4, 18mm (ultrawide) TOF 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor) Others Advertisement HDR, panorama

[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No Others 32-bit/384kHz audio COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC NFC Yes Infrared port Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go FEATURES Sensors Face ID, fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, compass, color spectrum BATTERY Type Li-Po 4400 mAh, non-removable Others Fast charging 66W

Fast wireless charging 50W

Advertisement Reverse wireless charging 5W Advertisement MISC Colors Ceramic White, Ceramic Black Advertisement Also Read HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro 5G price in Pakistan & specs Huawei will unveil the Mate 30 Pro. This Chinese tech powerhouse has...