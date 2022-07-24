Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & specification

Huawei launched Mate 40. New Pro Plus version. Huawei announced Mate 40 today. Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus, and Porsche Design Huawei Mate 40 RS. On the rear of Huawei Mate 40 series phones are circular camera cutouts. Dual stereo speakers are standard. Discover Huawei’s Mate 40 Pro Plus’s specs. Kirin 9000 5G will power this smartphone (5 nm). HiSilicon’s most powerful chipset. This phone’s Octa-core CPU and Mali-G78 MP24 GPU make it powerful. The upcoming Huawei Mate 40 will sport 12 gigabytes of RAM.
Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus price in Pakistan
Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 267,999.
Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus specification
NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|2G Bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
|3G Bands
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
|5G Bands
|1, 3, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78, 79, 80, 84 SA/NSA/Sub6
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
BODY
|Dimensions
|162.9 x 75.5 x 8.8 mm (6.41 x 2.97 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|230 g (8.11 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, ceramic back, aluminum frame
|Sim
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Others
- IP68 dust/water resistant
DISPLAY
|Type
|OLED, HDR10, 90Hz
|Size
|6.76 inches, 115.7 cm2 (~94.1% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1344 x 2772 pixels, 18.5:9 ratio (~456 ppi density)
PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 10, EMUI 11, no Google Play Services
|Chipset
|Kirin 9000 5G (5 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.13 GHz Cortex-A77 & 3×2.54 GHz Cortex-A77 & 4×2.05 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G78 MP24
MEMORY
|Card slot
|NM (Nano Memory), up to 256GB (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|256GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/12GB RAM
|Others
CAMERA
|Primary
|50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22µm, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS 12 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom 8 MP, f/4.4, 240mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom 20 MP, f/2.4, 14mm (ultrawide), PDAF TOF 3D, (depth)
|Features
|Leica optics, LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/480fps, [email protected], [email protected], HDR, gyro-EIS
|Secondary
|13 MP, f/2.4, 18mm (ultrawide) TOF 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
|Others
SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Others
COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
FEATURES
|Sensors
|Face ID, fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, compass, color spectrum
BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 4400 mAh, non-removable
|Others
- Fast charging 66W
- Fast wireless charging 50W
- Reverse wireless charging 5W
MISC
|Colors
|Ceramic White, Ceramic Black
Also Read
HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro 5G price in Pakistan & specs
Huawei will unveil the Mate 30 Pro. This Chinese tech powerhouse has...