  • Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & specification
Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus

Huawei launched Mate 40. New Pro Plus version. Huawei announced Mate 40 today. Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus, and Porsche Design Huawei Mate 40 RS. On the rear of Huawei Mate 40 series phones are circular camera cutouts. Dual stereo speakers are standard. Discover Huawei’s Mate 40 Pro Plus’s specs. Kirin 9000 5G will power this smartphone (5 nm). HiSilicon’s most powerful chipset. This phone’s Octa-core CPU and Mali-G78 MP24 GPU make it powerful. The upcoming Huawei Mate 40 will sport 12 gigabytes of RAM.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus price in Pakistan

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 267,999.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus specification

NETWORK
TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
2G BandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
3G BandsHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Bands1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
5G Bands1, 3, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78, 79, 80, 84 SA/NSA/Sub6
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
BODY
Dimensions162.9 x 75.5 x 8.8 mm (6.41 x 2.97 x 0.35 in)
Weight230 g (8.11 oz)
BuildGlass front, ceramic back, aluminum frame
SimSingle SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Others
  • IP68 dust/water resistant
DISPLAY
TypeOLED, HDR10, 90Hz
Size6.76 inches, 115.7 cm2 (~94.1% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1344 x 2772 pixels, 18.5:9 ratio (~456 ppi density)
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 10, EMUI 11, no Google Play Services
ChipsetKirin 9000 5G (5 nm)
CPUOcta-core (1×3.13 GHz Cortex-A77 & 3×2.54 GHz Cortex-A77 & 4×2.05 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G78 MP24
MEMORY
Card slotNM (Nano Memory), up to 256GB (uses shared SIM slot)
Internal256GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/12GB RAM
Others
  • SFS 1.0
CAMERA
Primary50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22µm, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS 12 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom 8 MP, f/4.4, 240mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom 20 MP, f/2.4, 14mm (ultrawide), PDAF TOF 3D, (depth)
FeaturesLeica optics, LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/480fps, [email protected][email protected], HDR, gyro-EIS
Secondary13 MP, f/2.4, 18mm (ultrawide) TOF 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
Others
SOUND
LoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jackNo
Others
  • 32-bit/384kHz audio
COMMS
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
NFCYes
Infrared portYes
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
FEATURES
SensorsFace ID, fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, compass, color spectrum
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po 4400 mAh, non-removable
Others
  • Fast charging 66W
  • Fast wireless charging 50W
  • Reverse wireless charging 5W
MISC
ColorsCeramic White, Ceramic Black
Also Read

HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro 5G price in Pakistan & specs
HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Huawei will unveil the Mate 30 Pro. This Chinese tech powerhouse has...

