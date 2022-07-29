Huawei Mate 50 Pro price in Pakistan & features

The Huawei Mate series will finally return in September. A new chipset, HarmonyOS 3.0, and perhaps even the Aito M5 EV or Aito M7 will be released along with the Mate 50 series.

The Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro, and Mate 50 RS are the models that will be featured in the series. The newest Kirin 9000S chip will power the phones. According to reports, the chip will only support 4G.

The purported rear design of the Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro is shown in a render from a trustworthy Chinese site.

Punch-hole cameras are used in the base model while face scanning is included in the Pro version.

Huawei Mate 50 Pro price in Pakistan

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 234,999.

Huawei Mate 50 Pro Specifications:

Build OS Harmony OS UI EMUI Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1344 x 2773 Pixels (~456 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Galss (unspecified version) Extra Features HDR10+, 120Hz Memory Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card Nano Memory Card , (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/1.28″, omnidirectional PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 20 MP, f/1.8, 18mm (ultrawide), PDAF + TOF 3D, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Leica optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front Dual 13 MP, f/2.4, (wide) + TOF 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Panorma, Video (4K, 1080p) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Fingerprint, (under display, optical) Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra No Google Play Services, Glass front + Glass back, Aluminum frame , IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 65W, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging 5W

