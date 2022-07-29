Huawei Mate 50 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Huawei Mate 50 with Kirin 9000S available in September
This September, Huawei will bring back the Mate series for the first...
The Huawei Mate series will finally return in September. A new chipset, HarmonyOS 3.0, and perhaps even the Aito M5 EV or Aito M7 will be released along with the Mate 50 series.
The Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro, and Mate 50 RS are the models that will be featured in the series. The newest Kirin 9000S chip will power the phones. According to reports, the chip will only support 4G.
The purported rear design of the Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro is shown in a render from a trustworthy Chinese site.
Punch-hole cameras are used in the base model while face scanning is included in the Pro version.
The Huawei Mate 50 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 234,999.
Huawei Mate 50 Pro Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Harmony OS
|UI
|EMUI
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 898
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1344 x 2773 Pixels (~456 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Galss (unspecified version)
|Extra Features
|HDR10+, 120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/1.28″, omnidirectional PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 20 MP, f/1.8, 18mm (ultrawide), PDAF + TOF 3D, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Leica optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 13 MP, f/2.4, (wide) + TOF 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Panorma, Video (4K, 1080p)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Fingerprint, (under display, optical) Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|No Google Play Services, Glass front + Glass back, Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 65W, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging 5W
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 234,999) Price in USD: $NA
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.