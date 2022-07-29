Advertisement
Huawei Mate 50 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Huawei Mate 50 Pro price in Pakistan & features
The Huawei Mate series will finally return in September. A new chipset, HarmonyOS 3.0, and perhaps even the Aito M5 EV or Aito M7 will be released along with the Mate 50 series.

The Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro, and Mate 50 RS are the models that will be featured in the series. The newest Kirin 9000S chip will power the phones. According to reports, the chip will only support 4G.

The purported rear design of the Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro is shown in a render from a trustworthy Chinese site.

Punch-hole cameras are used in the base model while face scanning is included in the Pro version.

Huawei Mate 50 Pro price in Pakistan

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 234,999.

Huawei Mate 50 Pro Specifications:

BuildOSHarmony OS
UIEMUI
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 898
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1344 x 2773 Pixels (~456 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Galss (unspecified version)
Extra FeaturesHDR10+, 120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/1.28″, omnidirectional PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 20 MP, f/1.8, 18mm (ultrawide), PDAF + TOF 3D, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesLeica optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 13 MP, f/2.4, (wide) + TOF 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Panorma, Video (4K, 1080p)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Fingerprint, (under display, optical) Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNo Google Play Services, Glass front + Glass back, Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 65W, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging 5W

Price

Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 234,999)   Price in USD: $NA

 

