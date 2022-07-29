Huawei Mate 50 with Kirin 9000S available in September

This September, Huawei will bring back the Mate series for the first time in a decade.

This September, Huawei will bring back the Mate series for the first time in a decade. In addition to HarmonyOS 3.0, a new chipset, and maybe the Aito M5 EV or Aito M7, the Mate 50 series will be released.

Each model in the line will have a different price point and feature set. The new Kirin 9000S processor will be used to power the phones. The chip is said to be limited to 4G.

Here’s a render of the alleged Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro’s back design, courtesy of Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station.

According to reports, this picture demonstrates the difference between the Mate 50 and the Pro (and likely RS). The entry-level model features a camera in the punch hole, while the Pro model will have facial scanning capabilities.

Alongside the Mate 50, Huawei will also launch the latest version of the Harmony OS, 3.0. It has been said that an improved imaging technology would be referred to as XMAGE.

