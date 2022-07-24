Huawei Mate V price in Pakistan & specification

Huawei Mate X2 price in Pakistan & specs
Huawei has released another Mate X2 smartphone with a better design, increased...
Huawei releases new Mate V smartphone with a better design, higher hinge quality, and a harder display screen. The Huawei Mate V isn’t likely to be released until the third quarter of next year. Huawei’s Mate V will have a foldable design, according to recent reports. Folded, the render displays two screens. It implies the Huawei Mate V will have a full-size screen and a smaller screen for alerts and selfies.
Huawei Mate V price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 359,999.
BODY
|Dimensions
|157.6 x 75.2 x 7.6 mm
|Weight
|169 Gram
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Color Shades
|Black, Airy Blue, Iris Purple, Red, Pearl White
CAMERA
|Back Camera (Main)
|Dual 16 MP (f/2.2, PDAF) + 2 MP (depth sensor), LED Flash
|Selfie Camera (Front)
|Dual 24 MP + 2 MP (depth sensor)
|Camera Features
|Geo-tagging, Touch Focus, Face Detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
PLATFORM
|OS
|Android V8.1 Oreo
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Hisilicon Kirin 710
|GPU
|Mali-G51 MP4
DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors And Multitouch
|Display Size
|6.3 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MEMORY
|Internal
|128GB Built-in internal memory with 4GB RAM
|Card slot
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po Non removable
|Capacity
|3340 mAh
FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE, EDR, aptX HD
|Radio
|FM Radio
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|MISC
|Active Noise Cancellation With Dedicated Mic, Document Viewer, Photo/video Editor
