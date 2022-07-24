Huawei Mate V price in Pakistan & specification

Huawei releases new Mate V smartphone with a better design, higher hinge quality, and a harder display screen. The Huawei Mate V isn’t likely to be released until the third quarter of next year. Huawei’s Mate V will have a foldable design, according to recent reports. Folded, the render displays two screens. It implies the Huawei Mate V will have a full-size screen and a smaller screen for alerts and selfies.

Huawei Mate V price in Pakistan

Huawei Mate V price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 359,999.

Huawei Mate V specification

BODY Dimensions 157.6 x 75.2 x 7.6 mm Weight 169 Gram SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Color Shades Black, Airy Blue, Iris Purple, Red, Pearl White Advertisement CAMERA Back Camera (Main) Dual 16 MP (f/2.2, PDAF) + 2 MP (depth sensor), LED Flash Selfie Camera (Front) Dual 24 MP + 2 MP (depth sensor) Camera Features Geo-tagging, Touch Focus, Face Detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) PLATFORM OS Android V8.1 Oreo CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Hisilicon Kirin 710 GPU Mali-G51 MP4 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors And Multitouch Display Size 6.3 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~409 PPI) MEMORY Internal 128GB Built-in internal memory with 4GB RAM Card slot microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) BATTERY Type Li-Po Non removable Capacity 3340 mAh FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE, EDR, aptX HD Radio FM Radio GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes MISC Active Noise Cancellation With Dedicated Mic, Document Viewer, Photo/video Editor

Advertisement

Also Read Huawei Mate X2 price in Pakistan & specs Huawei has released another Mate X2 smartphone with a better design, increased...