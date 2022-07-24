Advertisement
Huawei Mate V price in Pakistan & specification

Huawei Mate V

Huawei releases new Mate V smartphone with a better design, higher hinge quality, and a harder display screen. The Huawei Mate V isn’t likely to be released until the third quarter of next year. Huawei’s Mate V will have a foldable design, according to recent reports. Folded, the render displays two screens. It implies the Huawei Mate V will have a full-size screen and a smaller screen for alerts and selfies.

Huawei Mate V price in Pakistan

Huawei Mate V price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 359,999.

Huawei Mate V specification

BODY

Dimensions157.6 x 75.2 x 7.6 mm
Weight169 Gram
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
Color ShadesBlack, Airy Blue, Iris Purple, Red, Pearl White
CAMERA

Back Camera (Main)Dual 16 MP (f/2.2, PDAF) + 2 MP (depth sensor), LED Flash
Selfie Camera (Front)Dual 24 MP + 2 MP (depth sensor)
Camera FeaturesGeo-tagging, Touch Focus, Face Detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])

PLATFORM

OSAndroid V8.1 Oreo
CPUOcta-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetHisilicon Kirin 710
GPUMali-G51 MP4

DISPLAY

TechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors And Multitouch
Display Size6.3 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~409 PPI)

MEMORY

Internal128GB Built-in internal memory with 4GB RAM
Card slotmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)

BATTERY

TypeLi-Po Non removable
Capacity3340 mAh

FREQUENCY

2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)

CONNECTIVITY

WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE, EDR, aptX HD
RadioFM Radio
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo

FEATURES

SensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
MISCActive Noise Cancellation With Dedicated Mic, Document Viewer, Photo/video Editor
Also Read

Huawei Mate X2 price in Pakistan & specs
Huawei Mate X2 price in Pakistan & specs

Huawei has released another Mate X2 smartphone with a better design, increased...

 

