Huawei Mate X2 price in Pakistan & specs

Huawei has released another Mate X2 smartphone with a better design, increased hinge quality, and a harder display panel. The Huawei Mate X2 is scheduled to be unveiled this year, so it’s still early. Huawei’s Mate X2 will look like the Samsung Galaxy Fold, according to new leaks. The render displays two folded screens. It means the Huawei Mate X2’s main screen will be large, while the side for alerts and selfies will be smaller. It may use Kirin 990 5G SoC. The Mate X2 by Huawei has a powerful chipset. The phone’s CPU has 8 GB of RAM, and its internal storage is huge. The Huawei X2 will have 512GB of internal storage, allowing for large file storage. Let’s talk about the Huawei Mate’s X2 screen.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|EMUI 11
|Dimensions
|Unfolded: (161.8 x 145.8 x 8.2 mm) Folded: (161.8 x 74.6 x 14.7 mm)
|Weight
|295 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Light Blue, Rose Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.13 GHz Cortex-A77 + 3 x 2.54 GHz Cortex-A77 + 4 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Kirin 9000 5G (5 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G78 MP24
|Display
|Technology
|Foldable OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|8.0 Inches
|Resolution
|2200 x 2480 Pixels (~414 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Galss (unspecified version)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 2ndry display: 6.45″, OLED, 90Hz, 1160 x 2700 pixels, 456 ppi
|Memory
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|(Nano Memory), (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/1.28″, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/4.4, 240mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide), AF, LED Flash
|Features
|Leica optics, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, (5G capable)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, DivX/XviD/MP4/H.265/WMV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|No Google Play Services, Plastic front, Aluminum back, Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 55W, Huawei SuperCharge
Huawei Mate X2 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 449,999.
