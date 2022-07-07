Huawei Mate X2 price in Pakistan & specs

Huawei has released another Mate X2 smartphone with a better design, increased hinge quality, and a harder display panel. The Huawei Mate X2 is scheduled to be unveiled this year, so it’s still early. Huawei’s Mate X2 will look like the Samsung Galaxy Fold, according to new leaks. The render displays two folded screens. It means the Huawei Mate X2’s main screen will be large, while the side for alerts and selfies will be smaller. It may use Kirin 990 5G SoC. The Mate X2 by Huawei has a powerful chipset. The phone’s CPU has 8 GB of RAM, and its internal storage is huge. The Huawei X2 will have 512GB of internal storage, allowing for large file storage. Let’s talk about the Huawei Mate’s X2 screen.

Huawei Mate X2 specs

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI EMUI 11 Dimensions Unfolded: (161.8 x 145.8 x 8.2 mm) Folded: (161.8 x 74.6 x 14.7 mm) Weight 295 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Light Blue, Rose Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.13 GHz Cortex-A77 + 3 x 2.54 GHz Cortex-A77 + 4 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Kirin 9000 5G (5 nm) GPU Mali-G78 MP24 Display Technology Foldable OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 8.0 Inches Resolution 2200 x 2480 Pixels (~414 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Galss (unspecified version) Extra Features 90Hz, 2ndry display: 6.45″, OLED, 90Hz, 1160 x 2700 pixels, 456 ppi Memory Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card (Nano Memory), (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2) Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/1.28″, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/4.4, 240mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide), AF, LED Flash Features Leica optics, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, (5G capable) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, DivX/XviD/MP4/H.265/WMV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra No Google Play Services, Plastic front, Aluminum back, Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 55W, Huawei SuperCharge

Advertisement

Price in Pakistan

Huawei Mate X2 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 449,999.

Also Read Huawei Mate 40 Price in Pakistan and Specifications The Huawei Mate 40 cost Rs. 172,999 in Pakistan. Huawei Mate 40...