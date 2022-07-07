Huawei Mate X2 price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
Huawei Mate X2

Huawei has released another Mate X2 smartphone with a better design, increased hinge quality, and a harder display panel. The Huawei Mate X2 is scheduled to be unveiled this year, so it’s still early. Huawei’s Mate X2 will look like the Samsung Galaxy Fold, according to new leaks. The render displays two folded screens. It means the Huawei Mate X2’s main screen will be large, while the side for alerts and selfies will be smaller. It may use Kirin 990 5G SoC. The Mate X2 by Huawei has a powerful chipset. The phone’s CPU has 8 GB of RAM, and its internal storage is huge. The Huawei X2 will have 512GB of internal storage, allowing for large file storage. Let’s talk about the Huawei Mate’s X2 screen.

Huawei Mate X2 specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIEMUI 11
DimensionsUnfolded: (161.8 x 145.8 x 8.2 mm) Folded: (161.8 x 74.6 x 14.7 mm)
Weight295 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Light Blue, Rose Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.13 GHz Cortex-A77 + 3 x 2.54 GHz Cortex-A77 + 4 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetKirin 9000 5G (5 nm)
GPUMali-G78 MP24
DisplayTechnologyFoldable OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size8.0 Inches
Resolution2200 x 2480 Pixels (~414 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Galss (unspecified version)
Extra Features90Hz, 2ndry display: 6.45″, OLED, 90Hz, 1160 x 2700 pixels, 456 ppi
MemoryBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card(Nano Memory), (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/1.28″, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/4.4, 240mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide), AF, LED Flash
FeaturesLeica optics, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, (5G capable)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
AudioMP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, DivX/XviD/MP4/H.265/WMV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNo Google Play Services, Plastic front, Aluminum back, Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 55W, Huawei SuperCharge

 

Price in Pakistan

Huawei Mate X2 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 449,999.

Also Read

Huawei Mate 40 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Huawei Mate 40 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Huawei Mate 40 cost Rs. 172,999 in Pakistan. Huawei Mate 40...

