Huawei Mate Xs 2 price in Pakistan & features.

Huawei Mate Xs 2 struggles to justify its price tag
The majority of respondents believe foldables are too pricey. Last week's poll...
In May, Huawei unveiled the new foldable Mate Xs 2, and we were there to report with our firsthand observations.
Mate Xs 2 comes in three colors. The rear of the phone has a leathery finish, but because it folds outward, the color was more of an afterthought.
The Huawei ecosystem is getting more and more feature-rich, and this phone has Petal Search, Petal Maps, and AppGallery as well as app suggestions that can be downloaded right to the home screen.
The cameras on the Huawei Mate Xs 2 are really promising. Despite the fact that the entire display is exposed due to its folding design, there is no doubt about its amazing appearance and functional advantages.
The Huawei Mate Xs 2 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 429,999.
Huawei Mate Xs 2 Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|EMUI 12
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|255 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Violet
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcommâ€™s Snapdragon 888 4G
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|7.8 Inches
|Resolution
|2200 x 2480 Pixels (~425 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Galss (unspecified version)
|Extra Features
|120Hz refresh rate, Folded cover display: 6.5 inches
|Memory
|Built-in
|512GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|(Nano Memory), (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP + 13 MP (ultrawide lens) 8 MP (telephoto lens), 3x optical zoom, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
|Front
|Same as main camera
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-XHD
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A Cat21 1400/200 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, DivX/XviD/MP4/H.265/WMV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
|– Fast charging 66W
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 429,999) Price in USD: $NA
