Huawei Mate Xs 2 price in Pakistan & features.

In May, Huawei unveiled the new foldable Mate Xs 2, and we were there to report with our firsthand observations.

Mate Xs 2 comes in three colors. The rear of the phone has a leathery finish, but because it folds outward, the color was more of an afterthought.

The Huawei ecosystem is getting more and more feature-rich, and this phone has Petal Search, Petal Maps, and AppGallery as well as app suggestions that can be downloaded right to the home screen.

The cameras on the Huawei Mate Xs 2 are really promising. Despite the fact that the entire display is exposed due to its folding design, there is no doubt about its amazing appearance and functional advantages.

Huawei Mate Xs 2 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Huawei Mate Xs 2 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 429,999.

Huawei Mate Xs 2 Specifications:

Build OS Android 12 OS UI EMUI 12 Dimensions N/A Weight 255 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Violet Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Qualcommâ€™s Snapdragon 888 4G GPU Adreno 660 Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 7.8 Inches Resolution 2200 x 2480 Pixels (~425 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Galss (unspecified version) Extra Features 120Hz refresh rate, Folded cover display: 6.5 inches Memory Built-in 512GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card (Nano Memory), (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP + 13 MP (ultrawide lens) 8 MP (telephoto lens), 3x optical zoom, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video Front Same as main camera Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-XHD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A Cat21 1400/200 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, DivX/XviD/MP4/H.265/WMV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh – Fast charging 66W

Price Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 429,999) Price in USD: $NA

Also Read Huawei Mate Xs 2 struggles to justify its price tag The majority of respondents believe foldables are too pricey. Last week's poll...