Huawei Mate Xs 2 price in Pakistan & features.

In May, Huawei unveiled the new foldable Mate Xs 2, and we were there to report with our firsthand observations.

Mate Xs 2 comes in three colors. The rear of the phone has a leathery finish, but because it folds outward, the color was more of an afterthought.

The Huawei ecosystem is getting more and more feature-rich, and this phone has Petal Search, Petal Maps, and AppGallery as well as app suggestions that can be downloaded right to the home screen.

The cameras on the Huawei Mate Xs 2 are really promising. Despite the fact that the entire display is exposed due to its folding design, there is no doubt about its amazing appearance and functional advantages.

Huawei Mate Xs 2 price in Pakistan

The Huawei Mate Xs 2 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 429,999.

Huawei Mate Xs 2 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIEMUI 12
DimensionsN/A
Weight255 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Violet
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetQualcommâ€™s Snapdragon 888 4G
GPUAdreno 660
DisplayTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size7.8 Inches
Resolution2200 x 2480 Pixels (~425 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Galss (unspecified version)
Extra Features120Hz refresh rate, Folded cover display: 6.5 inches
MemoryBuilt-in512GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card(Nano Memory), (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP + 13 MP (ultrawide lens) 8 MP (telephoto lens), 3x optical zoom, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
FrontSame as main camera
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-XHD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A Cat21 1400/200 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, DivX/XviD/MP4/H.265/WMV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
– Fast charging 66W

Price

Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 429,999)   Price in USD: $NA

