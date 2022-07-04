Huawei Nova 10 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Huawei Nova 10 Series Set to Launch on July 4
The Huawei Nova 10 series will be available in China on July...
Huawei Nova 10’s 6.67-inch OLED screen features FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The 60MP selfie camera has a single punch hole cutout here.
The camera configuration consists of a 50MP main camera with an f/1.9 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide module with an f/2.2 aperture. A 2MP depth of field sensor makes up the third sensor.
The 4,000 mAh battery in the Huawei Nova 10 supports 66W wired charging.
The Huawei Nova 10 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 68,183.
Huawei Nova 10 Specifications:
|BODY
|Dimensions
|162.2 x 73.9 x 6.9 mm (6.39 x 2.91 x 0.27 in)
|Weight
|168 g (5.93 oz)
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Violet
|Material
|–
|SIMs
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water/Dust
|No
|DISPLAY
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Type
|OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10
|Resolutions
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio
|PPI
|395 ppi density
|Multi touch
|Yes
|Protection
|–
|NETWORKS
|2G
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
CDMA 800
|3G
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66 – Europe
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 18, 19, 26, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 – China
|5G
|–
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|CAMERA
|Rear Triple
|50 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)
Advertisement
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, Panorama, HDR
|Videos
|4K, 1080p, [email protected], gyro-EIS
|Front
|60 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide)
HDR
[email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS
|HARDWARE
|OS
|HarmonyOS 2.0 (China), EMUI 12 (Europe), no Google Play Services
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G (6 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 670)
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB
|Card Slot
|No
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Removable
|Non-Removable
|Talk Time
|–
|Stand By
|–
|Fast Charging
|Fast charging 66W
Reverse charging
|Wireless Charging
|No
|COMMONS
|Sound
|Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm Jack No
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (3), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Wi Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|NFC
|Yes
