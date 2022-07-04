Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Huawei Nova 10 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Huawei Nova 10 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Advertisement
Huawei Nova 10 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Huawei Nova 10 Price in Pakistan & Specs. (Credits: Google)

Advertisement

Huawei Nova 10’s 6.67-inch OLED screen features FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The 60MP selfie camera has a single punch hole cutout here.

The camera configuration consists of a 50MP main camera with an f/1.9 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide module with an f/2.2 aperture. A 2MP depth of field sensor makes up the third sensor.

The 4,000 mAh battery in the Huawei Nova 10 supports 66W wired charging.

Huawei Nova 10 Price in Pakistan

The Huawei Nova 10 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 68,183.

Advertisement

Huawei Nova 10 Specifications:

BODY
Dimensions162.2 x 73.9 x 6.9 mm (6.39 x 2.91 x 0.27 in)
Weight168 g (5.93 oz)
ColorsBlack, Silver, Green, Violet
Material
SIMsSingle SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Water/DustNo
DISPLAY
Size6.67 inches
TypeOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10
Resolutions1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio
PPI395 ppi density
Multi touchYes
Protection
NETWORKS
2GGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
CDMA 800
3GHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66 – Europe
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 18, 19, 26, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 – China
5G
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
CAMERA
Rear Triple50 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), PDAF
Advertisement
8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, Panorama, HDR
Videos4K, 1080p, [email protected], gyro-EIS
Front60 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide)
HDR
[email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS
HARDWARE
OSHarmonyOS 2.0 (China), EMUI 12 (Europe), no Google Play Services
ChipsetQualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G (6 nm)
CPUOcta-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 670)
GPUAdreno 642L
RAM8GB
Storage128GB / 256GB
Card SlotNo
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po
Capacity4000 mAh
RemovableNon-Removable
Talk Time
Stand By
Fast ChargingFast charging 66W
Reverse charging
Wireless ChargingNo
COMMONS
SoundLoudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm Jack No
SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (3), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Wi FiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
NFCYes
Advertisement

 

Also Read

Huawei Nova 10 Series Set to Launch on July 4
Huawei Nova 10 Series Set to Launch on July 4

The Huawei Nova 10 series will be available in China on July...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today for January 16, 2023- Details
Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today for January 16, 2023- Details
Wordle today January 16, 2023: Here’s answer
Wordle today January 16, 2023: Here’s answer
Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & specifications
Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story