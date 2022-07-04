Huawei Nova 10 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Huawei Nova 10’s 6.67-inch OLED screen features FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The 60MP selfie camera has a single punch hole cutout here.

The camera configuration consists of a 50MP main camera with an f/1.9 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide module with an f/2.2 aperture. A 2MP depth of field sensor makes up the third sensor.

The 4,000 mAh battery in the Huawei Nova 10 supports 66W wired charging.

Huawei Nova 10 Price in Pakistan

The Huawei Nova 10 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 68,183.

Huawei Nova 10 Specifications:

BODY Dimensions 162.2 x 73.9 x 6.9 mm (6.39 x 2.91 x 0.27 in) Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) Colors Black, Silver, Green, Violet Material – SIMs Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water/Dust No DISPLAY Size 6.67 inches Type OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10 Resolutions 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio PPI 395 ppi density Multi touch Yes Protection – NETWORKS 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)

CDMA 800 3G HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66 – Europe

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 18, 19, 26, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 – China 5G – Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A GPRS Yes EDGE Yes CAMERA Rear Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, Panorama, HDR Videos 4K, 1080p, [email protected], gyro-EIS Front 60 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide)

HDR

[email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS HARDWARE OS HarmonyOS 2.0 (China), EMUI 12 (Europe), no Google Play Services Chipset Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 670) GPU Adreno 642L RAM 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Card Slot No BATTERY Type Li-Po Capacity 4000 mAh Removable Non-Removable Talk Time – Stand By – Fast Charging Fast charging 66W

Reverse charging Wireless Charging No COMMONS Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers

3.5mm Jack No Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (3), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go Wi Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot NFC Yes

