Huawei Nova 10 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs

The new Huawei Nova 10 Pro features a 6.78-inch full HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It has a 2652 x 1200 pixel resolution and supports a touch sampling rate of 300 Hz. The Snapdragon 778 4G processor and Adreno 642L 1 chipset power the smartphone.

It has up to 256GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM. A respectable 4,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging capabilities is included in the Huawei Nova 10 Pro.

For security, it incorporates a fingerprint sensor built into the screen.

A 50-megapixel super-sensing primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an LED light are all included in the triple camera arrangement that the Huawei smartphone offers at the back.

It’s interesting that it has a 60-megapixel ultra-wide-angle tracking camera and an 8-megapixel close-up portrait camera in its dual-camera configuration on the front. The device’s operating system is HarmonyOS 2.0.

Huawei Nova 10 Pro Price in Pakistan

The Huawei Nova 10 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 91,465.

Huawei Nova 10 Pro Specifications:

BODY Dimensions 164.2 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm (6.46 x 2.93 x 0.31 in) Weight 191 g (6.74 oz) Colors Black, Silver, Green, Violet Material – SIMs Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water/Dust No DISPLAY Size 6.78 inches Type OLED, 1B colors, HDR10, 120Hz Resolutions 1200 x 2652 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio PPI 429 ppi density Multi touch Yes Protection – NETWORKS 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2

CDMA 800 3G HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 18, 19, 26, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 5G – Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G GPRS Yes EDGE Yes CAMERA Rear Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Videos 4K, 1080p, [email protected], gyro-EIS Front Dual 8 MP, f/2.2, (portrait)

60 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide)

HDR

[email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS HARDWARE OS HarmonyOS 2.0 Chipset Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 670) GPU Adreno 642L RAM 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Card Slot No BATTERY Type Li-Po Capacity 4500 mAh Removable Non-Removable Talk Time – Stand By – Fast Charging Fast charging 100W, 20-80% in 10 min (advertised)

Reverse charging Wireless Charging No COMMONS Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers

3.5mm Jack No Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (3), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go Wi Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/a/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot NFC Yes

