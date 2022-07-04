Advertisement
Huawei Nova 10 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs

Huawei Nova 10 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Huawei Nova 10 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs

Huawei Nova 10 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs.

The new Huawei Nova 10 Pro features a 6.78-inch full HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It has a 2652 x 1200 pixel resolution and supports a touch sampling rate of 300 Hz. The Snapdragon 778 4G processor and Adreno 642L 1 chipset power the smartphone.

It has up to 256GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM. A respectable 4,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging capabilities is included in the Huawei Nova 10 Pro.

For security, it incorporates a fingerprint sensor built into the screen.

A 50-megapixel super-sensing primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an LED light are all included in the triple camera arrangement that the Huawei smartphone offers at the back.

It’s interesting that it has a 60-megapixel ultra-wide-angle tracking camera and an 8-megapixel close-up portrait camera in its dual-camera configuration on the front. The device’s operating system is HarmonyOS 2.0.

Huawei Nova 10 Pro Price in Pakistan

The Huawei Nova 10 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 91,465.

Huawei Nova 10 Pro Specifications:

BODY
Dimensions164.2 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm (6.46 x 2.93 x 0.31 in)
Weight191 g (6.74 oz)
ColorsBlack, Silver, Green, Violet
Material
SIMsDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Water/DustNo
DISPLAY
Size6.78 inches
TypeOLED, 1B colors, HDR10, 120Hz
Resolutions1200 x 2652 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio
PPI429 ppi density
Multi touchYes
Protection
NETWORKS
2GGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
CDMA 800
3GHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 18, 19, 26, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
5G
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
CAMERA
Rear Triple50 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, panorama, HDR
Videos4K, 1080p, [email protected], gyro-EIS
Front Dual8 MP, f/2.2, (portrait)
60 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide)
HDR
[email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS
HARDWARE
OSHarmonyOS 2.0
ChipsetQualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G (6 nm)
CPUOcta-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 670)
GPUAdreno 642L
RAM8GB
Storage128GB / 256GB
Card SlotNo
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po
Capacity4500 mAh
RemovableNon-Removable
Talk Time
Stand By
Fast ChargingFast charging 100W, 20-80% in 10 min (advertised)
Reverse charging
Wireless ChargingNo
COMMONS
SoundLoudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm Jack No
SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (3), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Wi FiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/a/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
NFCYes

 

