Huawei Nova 10 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs

The new Huawei Nova 10 Pro features a 6.78-inch full HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.
It has a 2652 x 1200 pixel resolution and supports a touch sampling rate of 300 Hz. The Snapdragon 778 4G processor and Adreno 642L 1 chipset power the smartphone.
It has up to 256GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM. A respectable 4,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging capabilities is included in the Huawei Nova 10 Pro.
For security, it incorporates a fingerprint sensor built into the screen.
A 50-megapixel super-sensing primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an LED light are all included in the triple camera arrangement that the Huawei smartphone offers at the back.
It’s interesting that it has a 60-megapixel ultra-wide-angle tracking camera and an 8-megapixel close-up portrait camera in its dual-camera configuration on the front. The device’s operating system is HarmonyOS 2.0.
Huawei Nova 10 Pro Price in Pakistan
The Huawei Nova 10 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 91,465.
Huawei Nova 10 Pro Specifications:
|BODY
|Dimensions
|164.2 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm (6.46 x 2.93 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|191 g (6.74 oz)
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Violet
|Material
|–
|SIMs
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water/Dust
|No
|DISPLAY
|Size
|6.78 inches
|Type
|OLED, 1B colors, HDR10, 120Hz
|Resolutions
|1200 x 2652 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio
|PPI
|429 ppi density
|Multi touch
|Yes
|Protection
|–
|NETWORKS
|2G
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
CDMA 800
|3G
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 18, 19, 26, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
|5G
|–
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|CAMERA
|Rear Triple
|50 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Videos
|4K, 1080p, [email protected], gyro-EIS
|Front Dual
|8 MP, f/2.2, (portrait)
60 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide)
HDR
[email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS
|HARDWARE
|OS
|HarmonyOS 2.0
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G (6 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 670)
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB
|Card Slot
|No
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Removable
|Non-Removable
|Talk Time
|–
|Stand By
|–
|Fast Charging
|Fast charging 100W, 20-80% in 10 min (advertised)
Reverse charging
|Wireless Charging
|No
|COMMONS
|Sound
|Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm Jack No
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (3), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Wi Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/a/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|NFC
|Yes
