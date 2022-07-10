Huawei Nova 4 specs & price in Pakistan

Advertisement
This month, Huawei will release the Nova 4 series, which has a hole in the top of the screen. The Chinese brand isn’t the only one in the race. Samsung is putting out the Samsung Galaxy A8s, and the Huawei 4 is about to come out in the next month. With this new technology, there will be more space on the screen and you’ll be able to enjoy things in full aspect ratio. The bezels on the Huawei Nova 4 have been moved to the edges, so all you’ll see on the front is glass made of IPS panels, whose only job is to give you a bright display.

Huawei Nova 4 specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIEMUI 9.0
Dimensions157 x 75.1 x 7.8 mm
Weight172 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAurora Blue, Red, White, Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetHisilicon Kirin 970 (10 nm)
GPUMali-G72 MP12
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2310 Pixels (~398 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, PDAF + 16 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front25 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, EDR, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (3CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3750 mAh
– Fast battery charging 9V/2A 18W

Price in Pakistan

The expected amount of Huawei Nova 4 will be  Rs. 79,697/-

