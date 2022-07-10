Huawei Nova 4 specs & price in Pakistan

This month, Huawei will release the Nova 4 series, which has a hole in the top of the screen. The Chinese brand isn’t the only one in the race. Samsung is putting out the Samsung Galaxy A8s, and the Huawei 4 is about to come out in the next month. With this new technology, there will be more space on the screen and you’ll be able to enjoy things in full aspect ratio. The bezels on the Huawei Nova 4 have been moved to the edges, so all you’ll see on the front is glass made of IPS panels, whose only job is to give you a bright display.

Huawei Nova 4 specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI EMUI 9.0 Dimensions 157 x 75.1 x 7.8 mm Weight 172 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Aurora Blue, Red, White, Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Hisilicon Kirin 970 (10 nm) GPU Mali-G72 MP12 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2310 Pixels (~398 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, PDAF + 16 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 25 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, EDR, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (3CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Photo/video editor, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3750 mAh – Fast battery charging 9V/2A 18W

Price in Pakistan

The expected amount of Huawei Nova 4 will be Rs. 79,697/-