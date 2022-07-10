Huawei Nova 4 specs & price in Pakistan

Hi Nova 9z price in Pakistan & specs
Huawei is soon launching Hi Nova 9z nest month. Smartphone will have...
This month, Huawei will release the Nova 4 series, which has a hole in the top of the screen. The Chinese brand isn’t the only one in the race. Samsung is putting out the Samsung Galaxy A8s, and the Huawei 4 is about to come out in the next month. With this new technology, there will be more space on the screen and you’ll be able to enjoy things in full aspect ratio. The bezels on the Huawei Nova 4 have been moved to the edges, so all you’ll see on the front is glass made of IPS panels, whose only job is to give you a bright display.
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|EMUI 9.0
|Dimensions
|157 x 75.1 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|172 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Aurora Blue, Red, White, Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Hisilicon Kirin 970 (10 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP12
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2310 Pixels (~398 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, PDAF + 16 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|25 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, EDR, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (3CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3750 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 9V/2A 18W
The expected amount of Huawei Nova 4 will be Rs. 79,697/-
