Huawei P50 Pocket Price in Pakistan & Specs

Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket Are Now Available For Preorders Worldwide
Huawei, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, launched the P50 series in the foreign...
In December 2021, Huawei unveiled the foldable smartphone, the Huawei P50 Pocket. The phone had three color options when it was first introduced: Black, Diamond White, and Premium Gold Edition.
Elegant Azure Blue and Cloud Brocade White, two new hues that will be available, were revealed by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer in June. The device also has a skin-friendly basic leather splicing design and high-brightness glass.
The 6.9-inch foldable OLED display on the Huawei P50 Pocket sports a 21:9 aspect ratio, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a screen resolution of 2790 x 1188 pixels.
An integrated Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G chipset powers the gadget. Additionally, a new generation of water drop hinges improves the screen flatness by 28%.
Both 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB and 512GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage are offered as memory combinations. A fingerprint sensor positioned on the side adds extra security.
The Huawei P50 Pocket expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 249,999.
Huawei P50 Pocket Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Harmony OS 2.0
|Dimensions
|Unfolded: (170 x 75.5 x 7.2 mm), Folded: (87.3 x 75.5 x 15.2 mm)
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 4G (5 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Display
|Technology
|Foldable OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1188 x 2790 Pixels (~467 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, Cover display: OLED, 1.04 inch, 340 x 340 pixels, 328 ppi
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
|Card
|Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 40 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, Laser AF + 13 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 32 MP, f/1.8, LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120/240fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|10.7 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + Up to tri-band: GLONASS (3), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast charging 40W, Reverse charging 5W
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 249,999) Price in USD: $NA
