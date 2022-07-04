Advertisement
Huawei P50 Pocket Price in Pakistan & Specs

Huawei P50 Pocket Price in Pakistan & Specs.

In December 2021, Huawei unveiled the foldable smartphone, the Huawei P50 Pocket. The phone had three color options when it was first introduced: Black, Diamond White, and Premium Gold Edition.

Elegant Azure Blue and Cloud Brocade White, two new hues that will be available, were revealed by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer in June. The device also has a skin-friendly basic leather splicing design and high-brightness glass.

The 6.9-inch foldable OLED display on the Huawei P50 Pocket sports a 21:9 aspect ratio, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a screen resolution of 2790 x 1188 pixels.

An integrated Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G chipset powers the gadget. Additionally, a new generation of water drop hinges improves the screen flatness by 28%.

Both 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB and 512GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage are offered as memory combinations. A fingerprint sensor positioned on the side adds extra security.

Huawei P50 Pocket Price in Pakistan

The Huawei P50 Pocket expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 249,999.

Huawei P50 Pocket Specifications:

BuildOSHarmony OS 2.0
DimensionsUnfolded: (170 x 75.5 x 7.2 mm), Folded: (87.3 x 75.5 x 15.2 mm)
Weight186 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Gold, Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 4G (5 nm)
GPUAdreno 660
DisplayTechnologyFoldable OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1188 x 2790 Pixels (~467 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, Cover display: OLED, 1.04 inch, 340 x 340 pixels, 328 ppi
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
CardNano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 40 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, Laser AF + 13 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 32 MP, f/1.8, LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120/240fps, gyro-EIS)
Front10.7 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + Up to tri-band: GLONASS (3), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
AudioMP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast charging 40W, Reverse charging 5W
Price

Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 249,999)   Price in USD: $NA
Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket Are Now Available For Preorders Worldwide
Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket Are Now Available For Preorders Worldwide

Huawei, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, launched the P50 series in the foreign...

