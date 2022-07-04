Huawei P50 Pocket Price in Pakistan & Specs

In December 2021, Huawei unveiled the foldable smartphone, the Huawei P50 Pocket. The phone had three color options when it was first introduced: Black, Diamond White, and Premium Gold Edition.

Elegant Azure Blue and Cloud Brocade White, two new hues that will be available, were revealed by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer in June. The device also has a skin-friendly basic leather splicing design and high-brightness glass.

The 6.9-inch foldable OLED display on the Huawei P50 Pocket sports a 21:9 aspect ratio, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a screen resolution of 2790 x 1188 pixels.

An integrated Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G chipset powers the gadget. Additionally, a new generation of water drop hinges improves the screen flatness by 28%.

Both 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB and 512GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage are offered as memory combinations. A fingerprint sensor positioned on the side adds extra security.

Huawei P50 Pocket Price in Pakistan

The Huawei P50 Pocket expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 249,999.

Huawei P50 Pocket Specifications:

Build OS Harmony OS 2.0 Dimensions Unfolded: (170 x 75.5 x 7.2 mm), Folded: (87.3 x 75.5 x 15.2 mm) Weight 186 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Gold, Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680) Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 4G (5 nm) GPU Adreno 660 Display Technology Foldable OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1188 x 2790 Pixels (~467 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, Cover display: OLED, 1.04 inch, 340 x 340 pixels, 328 ppi Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM Card Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 40 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, Laser AF + 13 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 32 MP, f/1.8, LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120/240fps, gyro-EIS) Front 10.7 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + Up to tri-band: GLONASS (3), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast charging 40W, Reverse charging 5W

Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast charging 40W, Reverse charging 5W

