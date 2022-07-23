Huawei P60 could arrive with new 14nm Kirin 9100 SoC

Huawei P60: Huawei’s smartphone industry has experienced a precipitous downturn ever since the United States imposed different penalties on it. However, a fresh source has disclosed some intriguing information about the brand’s next-generation flagship smartphone.

For those uninformed, the United States imposed sanctions on the Chinese tech behemoth, resulting in its inability to access its key chip supplier, TSMC. Typically, the corporation utilised its HiSilicon Kirin chipsets, notably for its flagship smartphone models. However, a recent rumour from HuaweiCentral has provided us with additional details on the forthcoming Huawei P60 model. The new flagship phone will reportedly include a new Kirin chipset based on the 14nm process and called the Kirin 9100 SoC.

The information was disseminated on Weibo by an anonymous source (a Chinese microblogging website). The source said in the social media post that despite being built on the 14nm process, the new chip’s performance will be comparable to that of a current-generation 5nm technology. In addition, this indicates the company’s efforts to revive its chipmaking affiliate, HiSilicon, as well as its own integrated circuit manufacture. According to rumours, the premium P60 smartphone model will debut in 2023.

Comparatively, Qualcomm and Apple’s flagship processors are based on the 5nm technology, which contains 15 billion transistors. The 14nm technology, on the other hand, can only accommodate about 2 billion transistors and was employed by Apple for the iPhone 6s with the A9 chipset in 2015. Bear in mind that this is currently unconfirmed news, so stay tuned for additional information.