  • Huawei release new Mobile WiFi 3 Pro Router in China
Huawei releases new Mobile WiFi 3 Pro Router in China. (Credits: Google)

  • The new WiFi 3 Pro Mobile Router can download files at a maximum speed of 300 Mbps.
  • It uses WiFi 22 antenna design for dual-band high-speed 2.4GHz and 5Ghz.
  • The device requires a SIM card to operate and supports all three of China’s major telecom providers.
In China, Huawei just debuted a new product. The Mobile WiFi 3 Pro Router is a brand-new mobile router.

The new gadget, which has a sleek and thin design, was introduced by the Chinese tech giant in its domestic market.

Its body is rectangular and has rounded sides and corners. The Interstellar Blue color and general design of the body are the same, but only a single strip at the front includes the required LED lights to indicate the battery life and signal strength.

The company’s branding is also visible on the front.

Additionally, the device just weighs 113 grams, making it the ideal traveling companion. The new WiFi 3 Pro Mobile Router can download files at a maximum speed of 300 Mbps, according to official notes.

It also includes a 3,000mAh battery pack inside, which enables the device to function for up to 12 hours.

In other words, it provides high-speed internet for six hours, which should be ideal for people who need reliable and quick access while on the go.

It uses WiFi 22 antenna design for dual-band high-speed 2.4GHz and 5Ghz, and it can connect to up to 32 devices.

The WiFi 3 Pro requires a SIM card to operate and supports all three of China’s major telecom providers, including Mobile, Telecom, and China Unicom.

This makes it similar to other SIM-based WiFi dongles or portable routers. The cost of the new device is 499 Yuan (roughly 75 US Dollars).

 

